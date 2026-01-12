Adding Gulf News to your preferred sources will ensure you avoid fake news, AI rehashes and lower-quality articles - and it takes just seconds to do.

Google has made it easier to see the latest from your favourite outlets, including Gulf News. The new feature lets you set your 'preferred sources' for articles that appear in the 'Top Stories' box on search.

You can remove a source by going to 'Your sources' at the bottom of the same pop-up and deselecting URLs.

The longer way is to search for a topic on Google. If it's something Google sees as trending, a Top Stories section will appear. Click the icon that looks like two cards with a star next to Top Stories. A pop-up will then ask you to 'Choose your preferred sources' by typing the name or URL of your favourite website, such as gulfnews.com . You'll see a list appear and you can click as many sources as you like.

What does adding a preferred source actually do?

Google says that adding a preferred source will ensure they feature more predominantly in the Top Stories section or in a 'From your sources' feature lower down. You will still see stories from other brands.

In a World where there is more content being created every day with a lack of editorial oversight, it's vital trusted brands like Gulf News stand out from the crowd.

Gulf News is created by journalists based in the UAE. We are passionate about the country, its developments and the people who make this a fantastic place to live and work. We also verify all of the information that goes into our stories. Many outlets write about the UAE without even being here, they report incorrect information that can have serious repercussions and they often exaggerate stories.