Ramadan Bites & Delights: Heritage one-bowl chocolate cake that never fails
Ramadan Bites & Delights
Photos & Video: Anas Thacharpadikkal

Simple, indulgent, and perfect for sharing, this chocolate cake never disappoints

Gulf News Report
Cuisine:Dessert
Cook time:25 minutes
Prep time:20 minutes
Servings:5-6

Ingredients

• 220g Jenan all purpose flour

• 200g white sugar

• 200g light brown sugar

• 75g cocoa powder

• 2 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp baking powder

• Sea salt

• 240g laban

• 120g Jenan sunflower oil

• 2 Jenan eggs, at room temperature

• 1 tsp vanilla essence

• 240g brewed coffee, hot

For the ganache

250g milk chocolate

250g dark chocolate

500g whipping cream (35%)

30g unsalted butter

Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

  • To prepare the cake, preheat the oven to 170°C. Sift the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into a bowl and mix well.

  • In another bowl, combine the laban, sunflower oil, eggs, and vanilla.

  • Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

  • Add the hot brewed coffee and stir just to combine, scraping the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula.

  • Generously butter the bottom of an oven-proof rectangular or round baking dish.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean.

  • Cool it in the pan for 30 minutes.

  • To make the ganache, melt the two types of chocolate together in a microwave oven.

  • Heat the cream until hot but do not let it boil. Add it to the melted chocolate and mix well until smooth.

  • Add the butter and mix again until smooth.

  • When the cake comes to room temperature, poke the cake in several places with a chopstick before pouring the freshly made ganache over the top.

  • Decorate the cake as you like, but the chef recommends roasted hazelnuts, chopped cookies of your choice, and milk chocolate flakes.

Gulf News' Ramadan Bites & Delights in association with Jenan and chef Nouel Catis celebrates the warmth of the holy month through a collection of comforting and heritage-inspired recipes. From indulgent desserts to wholesome suhour and iftar creations, each recipe fills you with joy and nostalgia.

Tell us more about your favourite dishes or recipes at food@gulfnews.com

