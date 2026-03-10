Ramadan Bites & Delights: Heritage one-bowl chocolate cake that never fails

To prepare the cake, preheat the oven to 170°C. Sift the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into a bowl and mix well.

In another bowl, combine the laban, sunflower oil, eggs, and vanilla.

Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined.

Add the hot brewed coffee and stir just to combine, scraping the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula.

Generously butter the bottom of an oven-proof rectangular or round baking dish.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean.

Cool it in the pan for 30 minutes.

To make the ganache, melt the two types of chocolate together in a microwave oven.

Heat the cream until hot but do not let it boil. Add it to the melted chocolate and mix well until smooth.

Add the butter and mix again until smooth.

When the cake comes to room temperature, poke the cake in several places with a chopstick before pouring the freshly made ganache over the top.