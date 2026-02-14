GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi USAR team achieves third consecutive INSARAG heavy classification

Milestone underscores UAE’s leadership in disaster response and humanitarian missions

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority’s (ADCDA) UAE Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team has successfully achieved International Reclassification to the Heavy USAR category, accredited by the United Nations’ International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG). This marks the team’s third consecutive reclassification following a rigorous international evaluation and accreditation process in line with the highest global standards in disaster search and rescue operations.

The Heavy classification represents one of the highest levels of international accreditation and confirms the USAR Team’s advanced preparedness in terms of trained personnel, specialised operational capabilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and robust command and control systems. It enables the team to conduct complex search and rescue operations during large-scale disasters — particularly earthquakes and structural collapses — and to deploy simultaneously across multiple sites, meeting the highest standards of operational readiness and sustainability.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah Bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of ADCDA, described the third reclassification as a strategic milestone, reflecting the maturity of the UAE’s search and rescue system and the team’s international standing.

He expressed gratitude to the nation’s leadership for fostering a culture of excellence, prioritising national preparedness, and empowering personnel to perform their humanitarian duties. He also thanked His Excellency Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, for his ongoing support and provision of resources that enhance the team’s readiness and operational capabilities.

Brigadier Al Dhaheri highlighted that the team’s professionalism and operational efficiency are the result of years of accumulated field experience, including participation in international disaster response missions, which have strengthened its capacity to operate in high-risk and complex environments according to international best practices.

He added that the Heavy classification recognises ADCDA’s investment in human capital, advanced technologies, and command systems, ensuring the highest levels of operational readiness and sustainability.

The reclassification follows a comprehensive evaluation assessing rapid response capabilities, independent operations across multiple sites, medical and logistical readiness, and command and control efficiency — demonstrating the UAE USAR Team’s professionalism on the global stage.

This achievement further enhances the UAE’s distinguished record in international humanitarian work, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in providing timely and effective responses to regional and global emergencies.

