The activation is part of the centre’s efforts to strengthen its on-ground presence
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre (ADCMC) has activated the Coordination and Follow-up Centre in the Al Dhafra Region, as part of its efforts to enhance field readiness across a vast area of the emirate characterised by diverse geographical and economic features.
The activation is part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its on-ground presence across all regions of the emirate in line with the specific needs of each area, supporting rapid and effective responses to any emergency situation.
Dr Abdullah Hamrain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at ADCMC, said: “The activation of the Coordination and Follow-up Centre in the Al Dhafra Region represents a significant strategic step, given the region’s geographical expanse and environmental diversity, in addition to its strategic and economic importance, which require a distinct approach to preparedness and coordination. This step aligns with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government to enhance crisis readiness across all areas of the emirate and to build an advanced and integrated system.”
He added: “This activation reflects our transition from a centralised response model to one that distributes capabilities and brings them closer to potential incident locations.”
He continued: “This step comes within the framework of the Centre’s commitment to establishing a crisis management system based on spatial flexibility and institutional integration, thereby enhancing Abu Dhabi’s ability to protect its community and economy in the face of challenges.”
The activation of the Al Dhafra Coordination and Follow-up Centre represents an additional pillar in Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system, reflecting ADCMC’s keenness to develop a flexible response infrastructure that takes into account the unique characteristics of each region of the emirate, strengthens on-ground presence, ensures the integration of roles with partners and relevant entities, and offers a globally leading model in emergency, crisis and disaster management.
Earlier, ADCMC announced the activation of the Coordination and Follow-up Centre in the Al Ain Region as part of its efforts to enhance the emirate’s preparedness for any emergency and to raise the level of coordination and cooperation with strategic partners and various entities.
The activation of the Al Ain Centre falls within the Centre’s expansion strategy, which aims to broaden the geographical coverage of the field coordination system and provide a supporting infrastructure for the main operations centre in Abu Dhabi, ensuring rapid response and effective decision-making across all emergency situations.
It is worth noting that ADCMC plays a pivotal role in enhancing Abu Dhabi’s readiness to face emergencies, crises and disasters, as it is responsible for developing the general policy, strategies and plans related to emergency, crisis and disaster management in the emirate in cooperation with local entities, while also ensuring effective coordination with its partners.
