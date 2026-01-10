Dr Abdullah Hamrain Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Response and Recovery Sector at ADCMC, said: “The activation of the Coordination and Follow-up Centre in the Al Dhafra Region represents a significant strategic step, given the region’s geographical expanse and environmental diversity, in addition to its strategic and economic importance, which require a distinct approach to preparedness and coordination. This step aligns with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Government to enhance crisis readiness across all areas of the emirate and to build an advanced and integrated system.”