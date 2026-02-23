Abu Dhabi strengthens crisis readiness through 63 specialised training activities in 2025

Peparedness with 63 training programmes and joint exercises
The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) advanced the emirate’s preparedness and institutional resilience throughout 2025 by delivering an integrated ecosystem of specialised training programmes and joint exercises, targeting more than 500 participants across government and strategic entities.
The ecosystem comprised 63 activities, including 30 specialised training courses and 33 joint exercises spanning multiple domains of emergency, crisis, and disaster management. These initiatives were implemented within a strategic framework aimed at strengthening proactive readiness and reinforcing institutional resilience across relevant stakeholders.
The programmes attracted broad participation from key partners within Abu Dhabi’s crisis management system, engaging representatives at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels. This wide-ranging involvement contributed to clearer role integration, more effective coordination, and enhanced response capabilities across participating entities in addressing diverse risk scenarios.
Joint exercises were designed in accordance with an approved methodology that defines exercise types and implementation mechanisms, including tabletop exercises, operations centre simulations, field drills, and comprehensive exercises. Advanced scenarios were delivered through the “Jaheziya” simulation platform, enabling the creation of realistic and complex environments that reflect Abu Dhabi’s risk landscape. Exercise planning was guided by the emirate’s risk register and scientific risk analyses conducted using approved methodologies, supporting the selection of appropriate scenarios, objectives, and performance indicators while ensuring clarity in decision-making and responsibilities.
In parallel, the Centre adopted an updated development framework for specialised training curricula aligned with international ISO standards and global best practices. A total of 492 trainees from 33 entities benefited from the training programmes, while 51 entities participated in the exercises, further strengthening national capabilities and readiness to manage a broad spectrum of potential risks.
His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ADCMC, said that developing the training and exercise ecosystem represents a cornerstone of preparedness in Abu Dhabi and a fundamental component of the emirate’s risk management and business continuity framework.
“ADCMC adopts an integrated approach based on risk-informed planning, advanced digital systems, automated exercise management, and AI-enabled digital twin technologies,” he said. “These tools allow us to simulate complex and realistic scenarios, improve assessment accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and enhance coordination among relevant authorities throughout all stages of emergencies and crises.”
He added that sustained investment in training and exercises reflects the Centre’s commitment to embedding a culture of proactive readiness and ensuring that critical entities remain fully prepared to address evolving challenges, safeguard lives and property, and maintain the continuity of essential services in line with the highest international standards.
Abdulla Sultan Al Mansoori, Acting Head of the Training and Exercises Department at ADCMC, said the 2025 programmes focused on strengthening preparedness culture across entities while enhancing operational capabilities through specialised content and realistic exercises that mirror field conditions.
“The adoption of internationally aligned training curricula has ensured our programmes reflect global best practice, strengthening participants’ competencies and elevating institutional preparedness,” he said. “This approach delivers measurable benefits for both individuals and organisations while supporting sustainable development in accordance with international standards.”
ADCMC reaffirmed its commitment to continuously developing its training and exercise ecosystem through innovation and global partnerships, with the aim of further strengthening proactive readiness and institutional resilience. These efforts support Abu Dhabi’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies, crises, and disasters while ensuring the continuity of vital services at the highest international benchmarks.