Abu Dhabi strengthens crisis readiness through 63 specialised training activities in 2025

Joint exercises were designed in accordance with an approved methodology that defines exercise types and implementation mechanisms, including tabletop exercises, operations centre simulations, field drills, and comprehensive exercises. Advanced scenarios were delivered through the “Jaheziya” simulation platform, enabling the creation of realistic and complex environments that reflect Abu Dhabi’s risk landscape. Exercise planning was guided by the emirate’s risk register and scientific risk analyses conducted using approved methodologies, supporting the selection of appropriate scenarios, objectives, and performance indicators while ensuring clarity in decision-making and responsibilities.