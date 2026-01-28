Murona Forum 2026 concludes with strategic MoU to boost Abu Dhabi's crisis management

Forum highlights role of alternative national service in emergencies
Abu Dhabi: The Murona Forum 2026, organised by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), concluded successfully after two days of extensive participation from government entities and private sector organisations across the emirate, alongside local and international experts and specialists. The forum served as a key platform for exploring innovative mechanisms and practical solutions to sustain essential services and enhance sectoral resilience in the face of future challenges.
The second day of the forum witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rabdan Academy, aimed at strengthening cooperation, fostering innovation, and developing specialised competencies in crisis, emergency, and disaster management. Discussions focused on advancing institutional resilience across vital sectors, with particular emphasis on mechanisms that enhance entities’ ability to adapt to disruptions and restore operations efficiently.
Participants also reviewed the experience of Alternative National Service recruits, highlighting their evolving role as a flexible support force that enhances operational readiness within government entities and strengthens emergency response capabilities.
Forum sessions featured in-depth discussions on lessons learned from real-world crises, with specialists sharing practical insights on managing disruptions and restoring essential services within frameworks aligned with Abu Dhabi’s institutional systems and governance models.
Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ADCMC, stated that the forum’s outcomes provide tangible value to the emirate’s preparedness efforts. He noted that the solutions and practical applications presented contribute directly to strengthening entities’ emergency response capabilities and ensuring the efficient continuity of vital services.
He said: “The forum provided an advanced platform to address operational challenges and exchange lessons from real-world experiences. This supports the development of more flexible organisational models and enables entities to link strategic planning with practical implementation, while building institutional capacities for rapid response and structured recovery. The MoU with Rabdan Academy marks a significant strategic milestone in capacity building and the development of specialised competencies in emergency, crisis, and disaster management, as well as in promoting innovation and institutional integration in Abu Dhabi.”
Al Nuaimi added that the next phase will focus on translating the forum’s outcomes into actionable initiatives by enhancing inter-entity integration and leveraging national competencies, particularly through the Alternative National Service Programme. These efforts aim to improve the efficiency of the emirate’s emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem and ensure the continuity and sustainability of essential services under varying conditions.
James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the MoU reflects the Academy’s commitment to supporting the national preparedness ecosystem and strengthening institutional integration.
He said:“This partnership represents a strategic step that underscores the importance of unifying efforts between academic institutions and national entities. It contributes to developing advanced capacity-building models, fostering innovation, and bridging academic knowledge with practical application in preparedness and institutional resilience. Through its participation in Murona Forum 2026, Rabdan Academy continues to support Abu Dhabi’s vision of enhancing readiness and effective response to diverse challenges while ensuring the sustainability of vital services under all circumstances.”
The forum concluded by emphasising the importance of leveraging shared experiences to build an ecosystem capable of adapting to and responding effectively to future challenges. This approach reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and international reference in institutional resilience, ensures the sustainability of vital services, and safeguards the emirate’s achievements across all conditions.
