Abu Dhabi Civil Defence hosts Ramadan forum on family values

Event highlights importance of marriage, childbearing, and social stability
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority organised the second Ramadan Forum for 2026 under the theme “Family, Marriage and Childbearing,” highlighting the importance of strong family foundations in society.
The forum was held at Majlis Al Fares Al Shahem 2 and attended by Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director General of the Authority, along with sector and department directors, officers, non-commissioned officers and staff members.
Officials said the event forms part of the Authority’s efforts to strengthen internal communication and promote values of unity and cooperation among employees.
The forum discussed the importance of marriage and family building as a shared responsibility that requires awareness, commitment and stability.
Preacher Suleiman Abdulrahman Al Habash from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments spoke about the religious perspective on family life. He highlighted the role of Islamic values in strengthening family relationships and building marriages based on respect, affection and responsibility.
He noted that strong families play an important role in supporting a stable and balanced society.
Family specialist Khalid Ahmed Al Kaabi from the Family Development Foundation also addressed the forum.
He spoke about the social aspects of marriage and the importance of awareness and communication between spouses.
Al Kaabi explained that mutual understanding and cooperation between family members help create cohesive families, which in turn support social stability.
Officials said the Ramadan forum reflects the Authority’s commitment to encouraging dialogue and awareness on issues that affect family and community life.
They added that such initiatives help reinforce positive values and promote stronger bonds within society, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which encourages reflection, unity and shared responsibility.