National event to bridge gaps between policy, practice and innovation in education
Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) has announced that it will host the “UAE Education Forum 2026” on April 7, in partnership with several educational institutions.
The forum will highlight key developments and opportunities in the UAE’s education sector, offering insights and recommendations to support national education policies.
Organisers expect around 1,000 participants, including education leaders, policymakers, academics, and practitioners. The event will act as a national platform, connecting strategic planning with practical experience from schools and universities.
The forum will follow the “Education Quintet” model, which views education as an integrated system placing the student at its centre. The framework emphasises the roles of teachers, institutions, policymakers, families, and the wider community, noting that strong outcomes depend on collaboration across all these elements.
Officials said the approach aims to move discussions beyond theory and focus on practical solutions drawn from classroom and campus experience.
Participants will include representatives from government entities, universities, school leadership teams, teacher training institutions, private sector partners, and edtech companies. Teachers, students, and community members will also join discussions.
Sessions will explore themes such as preparing Emirati talent for the future economy, bridging skills gaps in line with the National Jobs Roadmap 2040, empowering teachers amid sector changes, and addressing language and identity within schools.
The forum will feature parallel sessions, including the Education Policy Clinic, Education Decision-Making Room, Inside Lens, and Future of Education Lab. These tracks are expected to produce actionable recommendations to strengthen the education ecosystem and support long-term national goals.
ECSSR said the forum underscores the UAE’s continued focus on building human capital and preparing future generations for the knowledge economy.