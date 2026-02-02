Global Education Expo 2026 returns to UAE

The expo brings globally accredited institutions to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
Dubai: For many students, the decision to study abroad begins with a single conversation, a moment of clarity that shapes their future.
This February, that opportunity comes to the UAE with the return of the Global Education Expo 2026, offering students and parents direct access to some of Europe’s most sought-after universities.
Organised by Qadri International Educational Consultancy in Dubai, the expo will be held across three UAE cities. The schedule includes Al Ain on February 3 (5pm — 9pm) at Danat Al Ain Resort, Abu Dhabi on February 6 (4pm — 9pm) at Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi, and Dubai on February 7 (4pm — 9pm) at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel.
The Global Education Expo places the spotlight on Europe and emerging global education hubs. Participating countries include Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Malaysia and the Caribbean, all offering high-quality, internationally accredited programmes taught in English at comparatively affordable tuition fees.
Universities from more than 10 countries will be represented, many of which rarely participate in education exhibitions in the UAE. Their presence is made possible through Qadri International’s long-standing partnerships, giving students a rare chance to engage directly with university representatives.
“For decades, we have built strong relationships with leading universities across multiple countries, enabling students in the UAE to access opportunities that are rarely available locally,” said Dr Muhammad Yousuf Qadri, CEO of Qadri International.
The expo offers more than just brochures and presentations. Students and parents can receive personalised guidance on a wide range of programmes, including medicine, dentistry, engineering, computing and business. University officials will provide detailed insights into admissions requirements, curricula, accreditation, fees, and student life abroad.
The Global Education Expo 2026 is open to high school students exploring undergraduate options, university students considering transfers or postgraduate studies, parents and guardians, school counsellors, educators and anyone seeking affordable, globally recognised education pathways.
Entry to the expo is free.
