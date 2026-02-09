World Health Expo enters a new chapter with its largest edition ever

Dubai once again takes centre stage as the world’s largest healthcare event, World Health Expo (WHX), formerly Arab Health, enters a defining new chapter today. Running until February 12 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai, the event reflects not just the scale of today’s healthcare industry, but the growing need for alignment across policy, innovation, science, and leadership.

The numbers alone signal the magnitude of the moment. WHX 2026 is expected to welcome more than 235,000 professional visits and 4,300 exhibitors from over 180 countries, making it the largest edition in the event’s 50-year history. When co-timed with WHX Labs, formerly Medlab Middle East, the combined healthcare week will attract more than 270,000 professional visits and 4,800 exhibitors, creating a city-wide platform for healthcare engagement across two landmark venues.

Yet the significance of this edition goes beyond scale. WHX 2026 reflects a broader shift in how healthcare progress happens. Innovation is no longer confined to laboratories or boardrooms. It sits at the intersection of regulation, investment, clinical practice, and technology deployment. This convergence is increasingly shaping how healthcare systems evolve, and WHX has positioned itself as a place where those conversations move from theory to action.

A key signal of this evolution is the strong participation from UAE government health authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Health Authority. Their presence reinforces WHX’s role as a platform where public and private sector leaders can engage directly on system-wide priorities, from policy alignment and regulation to innovation adoption and long-term health outcomes.

“The level of engagement we are seeing from government health authorities across the UAE underscores WHX’s role as a critical platform for healthcare leadership, policy dialogue, and system-wide collaboration,” said Ross Williams, Commercial Director, Informa. “Bringing these entities together highlights the strategic importance of WHX as a space where public and private sector leaders align on the future direction of healthcare.”

The move to Expo City Dubai marks another milestone in the event’s evolution. For the first time, WHX will be staged outside the Dubai World Trade Centre, responding to rising global demand and the need for expanded, flexible environments that support both large-scale exhibitions and meaningful interaction. The new setting enables greater scale while also creating opportunities for informal engagement, networking, and collaboration beyond the show floor.

Following the success of WHX’s 50th edition, the relocation reflects a deliberate decision to support the event’s continued growth. “WHX continues to grow in scale and significance,” said Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President, Informa. “The move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre marks an exciting new chapter. It offers the scale and flexibility we need to meet rising global demand and deliver the depth of engagement our global audience expects.”

International participation remains a cornerstone of WHX’s global relevance. Expanded country pavilions from major healthcare markets such as China, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, and South Korea point to sustained confidence in Dubai as a convening ground for global healthcare dialogue. At the same time, new country pavilion debuts and returning markets reflect an industry that is increasingly interconnected, with collaboration extending across borders, disciplines, and value chains.

“This diversity of participation illustrates how the world’s healthcare community is converging in Dubai to connect ideas, exchange expertise, and forge partnerships that will influence the industry for years to come,” adds Singer.

At the heart of WHX 2026 is a future-focused content programme designed to mirror how healthcare innovation is unfolding in practice. Three flagship stages anchor the agenda. The Future X Stage is dedicated to disruptive ideas, venture capital, and scalable digital health solutions. The Visionary Stage brings together senior executives, policymakers, and investors to examine leadership, capital, ESG, and large-scale system transformation. The Frontiers Stage focuses on scientific and clinical breakthroughs shaping the next decade of care, from precision medicine and oncology to women’s health and longevity.

A major addition to the 2026 edition is the launch of a dedicated Biotech & Life Sciences Zone, reflecting the accelerating role of biotechnology in global healthcare strategy. With the global biotechnology market projected to exceed US$4 trillion by 2035, the new zone responds to rising investment in genomics, advanced therapeutics, AI-driven research, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. It positions WHX as a platform where science, innovation, and real-world healthcare delivery intersect.

Education and professional development remain central to the WHX proposition. Six CME-accredited conferences, alongside certified bootcamps and executive-level masterclasses, will deliver structured learning across clinical disciplines and leadership roles. These programmes reflect a shared industry understanding that innovation cannot scale without skills, expertise, and informed decision-making.