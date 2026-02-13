GOLD/FOREX
Is your indoor air safe? Abu Dhabi deploys 330 smart sensors to track it

HawAQM delivers real-time data and advanced analytics on air pollutants

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Abu Dhabi is taking a high-tech leap in public health with its Indoor Air Quality Observatory (HawAQM), showcased for the first time at the World Health Expo in Dubai this week.

The recently launched observatory by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) relies on hundreds of high-precision sensors installed across indoor buildings in the emirate – covering the capital, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra – to deliver real-time data and advanced analytics on indoor air pollutants.

Real-time monitoring

More than 330 smart monitoring devices track conditions in private and government schools, residential households, commercial and industrial spaces.

The digital dashboard, displayed at the expo, provides a bird’s-eye view of indoor air quality, mapping priority hotspots, data coverage, device status and a dynamic air quality index ranging from good to severely polluted.

The system also monitors biological contaminants, mould and bacteria count, helping authorities make informed decisions to safeguard public health.

Pilot access for residents

ADPHC has already begun a pilot phase, granting selected residents access to the dashboard to track air quality in their homes. The initiative is aimed at raising public awareness and promoting healthier living environments across the emirate.

By combining cutting-edge technology with community engagement, ADPHC seeks to empower residents and decision-makers alike to act for cleaner, safer indoor environments.

UAEEnvironmentHealthAbu Dhabi

