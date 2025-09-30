Gulf News Edufair heads to Abu Dhabi with expanded higher education options

From spot admission to scholarships and global pathways, Edufair Abu Dhabi has it all
After a strong debut in May that drew more than 5,000 visitors, Gulf News Edufair is returning to Abu Dhabi on October 11-12 at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, with an even broader line-up of universities and education providers.
More than 25 higher education institutions, career service providers, and partners from the UAE and overseas will take part.
Universities will offer details on programmes, admission requirements, tuition fees, and scholarships. Several will also have admissions teams on hand to review applications on the spot, provide feedback, and in some cases issue conditional offers. Many institutions are also extending Edufair-specific grants, fee waivers, and discounts for eligible students.
For families weighing higher education options, Edufair provides Abu Dhabi residents practical access to guidance that would otherwise require multiple campus visits.
From robotics, artificial intelligence, and aerospace engineering to forensic science, business studies, tourism management and sustainable architecture, students can compare a wide range of disciplines side by side and ask questions to representatives. Education counsellors will also be available to advise on aligning academic choices with career ambitions.
Study abroad remains a major draw for UAE students. International education consultants will feature universities from the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, highlighting degree pathways, post-study work options, and residency opportunities. Application and visa processes, scholarship availability, and lifestyle considerations will be covered in detail, giving prospective students a realistic picture of each destination.
Responding to the growing demand for lifelong learning, Edufair Abu Dhabi will also feature executive education and professional certification providers. These cater to graduates and professionals seeking to upskill or diversify their expertise to keep pace with industry change.
Alongside the exhibition, Edufair Abu Dhabi will host panel discussions, fireside chats, and presentations with education leaders and career experts. Sessions will focus on career planning, entrepreneurship, overseas education, and strategies for gaining admission to competitive universities in the UAE and abroad. These interactive discussions aim to deliver actionable insights for both students and parents.
The event is free to attend, all you need to do is register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufairAbuDhabiOctober2025
Y-AXIS is Platinum Sponsor of the event. Some of Edufair Abu Dhabi's confirmed exhibitors are University of Dubai, Batterjee Medical College Dubai, DeMont Institute of Management Technology, Scoreplus, Unique world, Amity university Dubai, RAKMHSU, Gulf medical university, Middlesex university Dubai, Symbiosis International University, Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, University of West London
