GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Gulf News Edufair heads to Abu Dhabi with expanded higher education options

From spot admission to scholarships and global pathways, Edufair Abu Dhabi has it all

Last updated:
Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
2 MIN READ
High school students discussing education opportunities with university representatives at Edufair Abu Dhabi
High school students discussing education opportunities with university representatives at Edufair Abu Dhabi
Gulf News Archives

After a strong debut in May that drew more than 5,000 visitors, Gulf News Edufair is returning to Abu Dhabi on October 11-12 at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, with an even broader line-up of universities and education providers.

More than 25 higher education institutions, career service providers, and partners from the UAE and overseas will take part.

Edufair Abu Dhabi
October 11-12, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufairAbuDhabiOctober2025

Key highlights

Universities will offer details on programmes, admission requirements, tuition fees, and scholarships. Several will also have admissions teams on hand to review applications on the spot, provide feedback, and in some cases issue conditional offers. Many institutions are also extending Edufair-specific grants, fee waivers, and discounts for eligible students.

What makes Edufair Abu Dhabi a must visit

For families weighing higher education options, Edufair provides Abu Dhabi residents practical access to guidance that would otherwise require multiple campus visits.

 From robotics, artificial intelligence, and aerospace engineering to forensic science, business studies, tourism management and sustainable architecture, students can compare a wide range of disciplines side by side and ask questions to representatives. Education counsellors will also be available to advise on aligning academic choices with career ambitions.

International education in focus

 Study abroad remains a major draw for UAE students. International education consultants will feature universities from the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, highlighting degree pathways, post-study work options, and residency opportunities. Application and visa processes, scholarship availability, and lifestyle considerations will be covered in detail, giving prospective students a realistic picture of each destination.

 Responding to the growing demand for lifelong learning, Edufair Abu Dhabi will also feature executive education and professional certification providers. These cater to graduates and professionals seeking to upskill or diversify their expertise to keep pace with industry change.

 Alongside the exhibition, Edufair Abu Dhabi will host panel discussions, fireside chats, and presentations with education leaders and career experts. Sessions will focus on career planning, entrepreneurship, overseas education, and strategies for gaining admission to competitive universities in the UAE and abroad. These interactive discussions aim to deliver actionable insights for both students and parents.

The event is free to attend, all you need to do is register on https://events.gulfnews.com/GulfNewsEdufairAbuDhabiOctober2025

Sponsors, partners and exhibitors

Y-AXIS is Platinum Sponsor of the event. Some of Edufair Abu Dhabi's confirmed exhibitors are University of Dubai, Batterjee Medical College Dubai, DeMont Institute of Management Technology, Scoreplus, Unique world, Amity university Dubai, RAKMHSU, Gulf medical university, Middlesex university Dubai, Symbiosis International University, Dubai, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus, University of West London

Related Topics:
Edufair

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

For the first time ever, water will be part of a Disney castle design. Set on Yas Island, this world-first feature reflects the city’s unique island setting.

Top attractions revealed: Disney World to Therme Dubai

3m read
UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

UAE unveils community-crafted Emirati Birthday Song

1m read
Employers are responsible for health insurance for employees and, usually, their families

Who is responsible for health insurance in the UAE?

2m read
Why more Brits are looking to come to UAE in 2025

Why more Brits are looking to come to UAE in 2025

2m read