UAE students can crack India’s toughest engineering exams – Here’s how

Unique World expert shares top tips for students at Edufair Abu Dhabi
Indian students in the UAE aspiring to study engineering in India have clear pathways to some of the country’s top institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).
Speaking at the Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi, Asanul Ameen, Head of Marketing and Operations at Unique World, noted that admission to IITs requires clearing both the JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams.
Around 1.4 million students appeared for JEE Main 2025, while over 180,000 qualified to appear for JEE Advanced, with about 54,000 successfully clearing it. Ultimately, about 18,000 students gained admission to IITs, reflecting why it is considered one of the toughest entrance exams in the country.
For NITs, the process is slightly different.
“UAE-based Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can apply under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme, which allows NRI students to secure seats in technical institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs),” he said.
Ameen noted that, unlike IITs, JEE Advanced is not required for admission to NITs.
“Eligibility requires completing Class 11 and 12 outside India with at least 75 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with obtaining a valid JEE Main rank.”
Seats under the DASA scheme are allocated strictly based on JEE Main rank and preferences submitted during online counselling.
Ameen stressed that preparation for these exams should begin early.
“Training from Grade 11 is essential because questions for JEE and NIT admissions are based largely on the NCERT syllabus, with JEE Advanced being slightly more challenging.”
Unique World is offering one week of free classes at any of its centres for Edufair visitors.
