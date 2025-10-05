Study MBBS in India for less than the cost of a Dubai–London flight ticket

Gulf News Edufair visitors get one-week free NEET coaching
Believe it or not, NRI students can study Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in India for less than the cost of a one-way flight from Dubai to London.
“In India, NRI students can get admission to Government Medical Colleges for just 18,000 Indian rupees a year – that’s not even Dh1,000,” said Asanul Ameen, Head of Marketing and Operations at Unique World Education. “Here in the UAE, school fees are more than Dh1,000 per month, but I’m talking about one full year of MBBS tuition for less than that.”
In a spotlight session of the ninth Gulf News Edufair Dubai 2025, Ameen said that medical aspirants must appear for India’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – the sole entrance exam for medical colleges.
“If your child scores around 670 out of 720 in NEET, admission to a government medical college is almost guaranteed for under Dh1,000,” he said.
Ameen cited success stories from Unique World Education’s NEET coaching programme, including Fathimath Hana from Abu Dhabi (677 marks), Karthik M.K. (645), and Aalia Rumana (631) – all currently studying in Government Medical Colleges in India, paying annual fees of about 18,000 Indian rupees (roughly Dh750).
“These are our students – trained and guided through our NEET preparation courses,” Ameen said.
More than 2.2 million students appeared for the NEET-UG 2025 exam in May, of which about 1.2 million qualified. “It’s one of the toughest entrance exams in India,” Ameen noted.
Unique World Education operates four centres in the UAE – Al Karama and Al Nahda (Dubai), and Hamdan Street and Mussafah (Abu Dhabi) – offering NEET and engineering entrance coaching for over six years.
“We conduct regular classes, weekly tests, and have expert faculty. For Edufair visitors, we’re offering one week of free classes at any of our centres,” Ameen announced.
He added that engineering aspirants must clear Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced for admission to premier institutes like IITs, NITs, and IIITs. Through the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme, NRI students can also secure places in top engineering colleges across India.
