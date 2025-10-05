Study MBBS in India for less than the cost of a Dubai–London flight ticket

Believe it or not, NRI students can study Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) in India for less than the cost of a one-way flight from Dubai to London.

“In India, NRI students can get admission to Government Medical Colleges for just 18,000 Indian rupees a year – that’s not even Dh1,000,” said Asanul Ameen, Head of Marketing and Operations at Unique World Education. “Here in the UAE, school fees are more than Dh1,000 per month, but I’m talking about one full year of MBBS tuition for less than that.”