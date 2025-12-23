Age limits, required documents, deposits and common rental conditions explained
Dubai: If you are visiting the UAE and plan to drive, it is important to understand the rules around foreign driving licences, car rentals, insurance, and security deposits. While visitors from certain countries can drive using their home licence, others must obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) before renting a car.
This guide explains who can legally drive in the UAE, when an IDP is required, the minimum age to rent a car, and what to expect when renting a vehicle.
Yes. Visitors from selected countries can legally drive in the UAE using a valid home country driving licence, provided they are visiting on a tourist or visit visa.
The UAE recognises driving licences from more than 30 countries, including the UK, United States, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, and South Korea. If your licence is from one of these approved countries, you do not need to apply for a UAE driving licence or obtain an IDP during your stay.
A complete and updated list of recognised countries is available on the UAE Ministry of Interior website.
Visitors holding a valid driving licence issued by a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country can also drive in the UAE without additional permits. Licences from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman are accepted.
GCC nationals can drive during visits using their home licence. However, expatriates from GCC countries who become UAE residents must apply for or exchange their licence for a UAE driving licence.
If your home country’s licence is not recognised by the UAE, you must carry a valid International Driving Permit (IDP) along with your original driving licence. In most cases, the licence must have been held for at least 12 months.
Because rental policies can vary, it is recommended to confirm requirements directly with your chosen car rental company before travelling, as some may apply stricter internal rules.
The minimum legal age to rent a car in the UAE is 21. However, some rental companies, particularly those offering luxury or high-performance vehicles, may require drivers to be 25 or older. Age requirements depend on the vehicle category and company policy.
Most car rental companies will require:
A valid passport
A valid tourist or visit visa
A valid home country driving licence or IDP (if required)
A credit card in the driver’s name
Credit cards are usually mandatory, as they are used to block a security deposit and cover potential fines or fees.
Car rental companies in the UAE typically block a security deposit on your credit card rather than charging it upfront. This deposit covers traffic fines, Salik toll charges, or potential vehicle damage.
The amount varies depending on the rental company and the type of car. Always confirm that the deposit is blocked, not deducted, and check the release timeline. Under UAE regulations, the deposit should be released within a maximum of 30 days after the vehicle is returned, provided there are no violations or damages.
If your deposit is not refunded despite returning the car in good condition, you can file a consumer complaint with the Department of Economic Development through consumerrights.ae or by calling 600 545555.
By law, all rental cars in the UAE include third-party insurance. Rental companies also offer optional coverage, such as collision damage or zero-excess insurance, usually at an additional cost. Some travel insurance policies include rental car coverage, so it is best to check in advance.
You can rent a car from international and local companies at Dubai International Airport, Zayed International Airport, major shopping malls, and city branches. App-based services such as Udrive, eKar, and Yaldi also offer flexible, short-term rentals across Dubai, allowing users to rent cars by the minute, hour, or day through a mobile app.
