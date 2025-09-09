GOLD/FOREX
How to exchange your foreign driving licence for a Dubai licence

Find out the process, fees and eligible countries for RTA licence exchange

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Some expats in Dubai can exchange certain foreign licences without taking a driving test. Check if your country is on the list
Shutterstock

Dubai: For many expats moving to Dubai, one of the first things they want to sort out is getting behind the wheel. If you already hold a driving licence from certain authorised countries, you may not need to start the process from scratch. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) allows residents to exchange their existing licence for a Dubai driving licence, saving both time and effort.

This guide walks you through the documents, fees, process, terms, and conditions you need to know.

Required documents

For customers with a residence visa issued in Dubai:

  • Valid Emirates ID

  • Electronic eye test

  • Original driving licence issued in the exception country

For exchanging a Singapore driving licence:

  • Knowledge Test result

For customers with a licence from exception countries but their nationality is not from the listed countries:

  • Knowledge Test result

  • Road Test result

Fees

General licence exchange:

  • Dh200 – opening a file

  • Dh600 – issuing a licence

  • Dh50 – handbook manual

  • Dh140 to 180 – electronic eye test (at authorised Eye Test Centres)

  • Dh20 – Knowledge and Innovation fees

For Singaporean licence holders:

  • Dh200 – opening a training file

  • Dh100 – issuing a learning application

  • Dh50 – handbook manual

  • Dh400 – instant knowledge test

  • Dh300 – issuing the driving licence

  • Dh20 – Knowledge and Innovation fees

Where to apply

You can complete the process online through the RTA website or by visiting one of the following Customer Happiness Centres:

  • Umm Ramool

  • Al Manarah

  • Al Twar

  • Deira

  • Al Barsha

  • Al Kifaf

You may also apply through an RTA-accredited driving institute:

  • Al Ahli Driving Centre

  • Belhasa Driving Centre

  • Dubai Driving Centre

  • Dubai International Driving Centre (Drive Dubai)

  • Galadari Motor Driving Centre

  • Emirates Driving Institute

  • Emirates Transport Driving Institute

  • Excellence Driving Centre

  • Bin Yaber Driving Centre

  • Eco-Drive Driving Institute

Process

Through the RTA website:

  1. Log in using Emirates ID, passport, or UAE Pass.

  2. Enter the required information and upload documents based on your category.

  3. Provide details of the existing licence and attach a copy.

  4. Select the licence category.

  5. Submit the application and receive a reference number to track it.

  6. Complete the eye test at an RTA-accredited centre.

  7. Bring your original licence to a Customer Happiness Centre for verification or withdrawal (based on nationality).

  8. Receive an SMS to settle the fees.

  9. Log in to your account → Licensing Services → Driving Licence.

  10. Click Pay Now, select a delivery method, and settle the fees.

  11. Receive your licence as a digital copy, with an option to get a physical copy through:

  • Self-service machines

  • Delivery services:

Through customer happiness centres:

  1. Submit the required documents at the service centre.

  2. Driving licence data is verified.

  3. A traffic file is opened (if applying for the first time).

  4. Pay the required fees at the centre.

  5. Receive an electronic receipt by email and a text message with a link to download the transaction receipt.

  6. The driving licence is printed and handed over to you.

Validity

  • 1 year – for customers below the age of 21

  • 2 years – for customers 21 years and above

Terms and conditions

  • The driving licence to be exchanged must be valid.

  • Eye tests are available at any optical store authorised by RTA, driving institutes, and Customer Happiness Centres.

  • If the driving licence does not include security signs, you must provide a certificate verifying its validity from the consulate or embassy of the issuing country.

  • Licences from the following regions cannot be replaced:

    • Puerto Rico (USA)

    • North Mariana (USA)

    • Guam island (USA)

    • Liechtenstein (Switzerland)

    • Monaco (France)

    • Jersey island (Britain)

    • Andorra (Spain)

If you submit a licence from one of the 20 exception countries after opening a training file in Dubai (because you hold a previous driving licence from an unauthorised country), you must present both:

  • A clearance certificate

  • A consulate or embassy certificate verifying the licence data

List of countries eligible for exchange in Dubai

According to RTA, the following countries are authorised for licence exchange:

  • Romania

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Switzerland

  • Poland

  • Finland

  • Spain

  • Netherlands

  • Sweden

  • Belgium

  • Turkey

  • Denmark

  • Austria

  • France

  • Britain

  • Norway

  • United States of America

  • Japan

  • Hong Kong

  • South Africa

👉 More countries are listed on the RTA website through this link- www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/home/rta-services/service-details?serviceId=3704301

Additional rules:

  • Driving licences issued from GCC for GCC citizens must be valid upon replacement. Original licences are withdrawn.

  • GCC passport holders with a valid licence from their home country or one of the exception countries can exchange it in Dubai, regardless of Emirates ID place of issuance.

  • To exchange a Singapore driving licence, you must take a Knowledge Test at one of the driving institutes listed under “Where to Apply.”

For expats in Dubai, exchanging a foreign driving licence can be a straightforward process, provided your licence is from an authorised country and you meet the requirements. By preparing the necessary documents, completing the eye test, and paying the fees, you can receive a Dubai 

