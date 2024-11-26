However, once you become a resident, you are required to apply for a UAE driving licence.

Former GCC residents need to take knowledge, road test

In order to apply for a UAE driving licence, you simply need to visit one of the driving schools in the UAE. The good news is that you do not need to take driving classes and can directly take the tests for the driving licence, which include the knowledge or theory test and the road test.

The cost for applying for the licence is also lower, as you would not need to pay for the classes. The charges for opening a traffic file, taking a mock test, and then a theory and road test can vary slightly from one driving school to another, but would normally cost between Dh2,000 to Dh2,500.

Swapping your home country’s driving licence