Dubai: There are several services in the UAE that you can now complete without having to leave your home. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has announced the digitisation and automation of 11 services to make life easier for people in the UAE.

The efforts are part of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme aimed at overhauling the current government work structure to enhance efficiency and service quality.

Automatic registration of traffic files

As part of the digitisation of services, the Ministry of Interior will automatically create the traffic file for individuals as soon as they turn 18. Once the traffic file has been created, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

Why do I need a traffic file?

A traffic file is the central location to which all your traffic related services are linked. For example, you would need a traffic file whether you are starting your driving classes, getting a driving licence, or buying a car. The traffic file has a code, also referred to as the Traffic Code (T.C.) number, which you often need to provide for enquiring about traffic fines or applying for other services like getting a number plate.

Other services that are now digital