Dubai: Have you ever had your sleep disrupted by the roar of a car engine revving on the street? Beyond disturbing the peace, loud vehicles also harm the environment. In Dubai, 13 new checkpoints have been set up across the emirate to monitor noisy vehicles. What are these checkpoints and what are the consequences of installing modifications on your car that are against the law? Here is all you need to know.
New checkpoints by Dubai Police
In a video posted on its official social media channels on November 16, Dubai Police highlighted how police patrols have been stationed at different intersections and junctions across the emirate, to verify vehicle safety and ensure that vehicles do not have modifications that could cause noise or compromise the safety and comfort of road users.
Penalties for driving noisy vehicles in Dubai
Altering exhaust pipes to amplify engine noise or modifying engines to boost speed is illegal in Dubai. Under Article 2 of Decree No. 30 of 2023, vehicles with modifications that increase noise levels or speed will be impounded, and also face the following penalties:
• Fine: Dh2,000
• Black points: 12
• Vehicle release fee: Up to Dh10,000
Additionally, failing to test your car after carrying out major engine modifications can result in a Dh400 fine.
Think twice before honking
Feeling impatient and tempted to honk? Be careful, as unnecessary honking can lead to a fine. Drivers are advised to use horns only when necessary to warn others of their vehicle's presence. In certain areas—near hospitals, schools, places of worship, and residential zones, horn use is strictly regulated, with signs warning drivers against honking.
Penalty:
• Dh400 fine
• Four black points
How to report a noisy vehicle
If you spot a noisy vehicle, you can report it directly to Dubai Police. Use their non-emergency toll-free number – 901, or the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police mobile app to lodge a complaint.