1. Cause the death or casualty of a person while driving a vehicle.

2. Cause serious damage to the property of others as a result of driving the vehicle.

3. Drive a vehicle in a reckless manner or in a manner that poses a danger to the public.

4. Drive a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, any narcotic or psychotropic substance, or the like, which causes him to lose the ability to control it.

5. Reject to give his name, address, or any official document indicating his personal data, or giving an incorrect name or address, in the event of the occurrence of one of the crimes stipulated in this Article.

6. Attempt to escape in the vent of accident that harms the safety of an individual or in the vent of a stop order issued by a member of the Traffic Control Authority, or causing a chase on the road.