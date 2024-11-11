Dubai: Drunk driving, reckless driving or failing to cooperate with traffic police officers in certain cases are all very serious crimes and as per the UAE’s new traffic law, which will come into effect next year, can lead to jail time.
Article 31 of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation, lists out the various offences following which a member of the Traffic Control Authority – which refers to the authority responsible for regulating traffic and patrols in the Ministry of Interior or Police commands – can arrest a driver.
As per the law, members of the traffic control authority may arrest any driver if he or she is caught red-handed committing one of the following crimes:
1. Cause the death or casualty of a person while driving a vehicle.
2. Cause serious damage to the property of others as a result of driving the vehicle.
3. Drive a vehicle in a reckless manner or in a manner that poses a danger to the public.
4. Drive a vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages, any narcotic or psychotropic substance, or the like, which causes him to lose the ability to control it.
5. Reject to give his name, address, or any official document indicating his personal data, or giving an incorrect name or address, in the event of the occurrence of one of the crimes stipulated in this Article.
6. Attempt to escape in the vent of accident that harms the safety of an individual or in the vent of a stop order issued by a member of the Traffic Control Authority, or causing a chase on the road.
The new traffic law, which was issued in September this year, will come into effect on March 29, 2025.