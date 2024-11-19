Dubai: Using your phone, not wearing your seatbelt, or not having your complete attention on the road – Dubai Police has listed several common mistakes that motorists commit in a new awareness drive, and smart cameras deployed by the police are going to catch violations, even if your car’s windows are tinted.
The advanced monitoring systems deployed by Dubai police are specifically designed to detect a wide range of traffic violations, like the ones listed above. With the focus on making Dubai’s roads safer, here’s how you can play your role by understanding what the rules are and abiding by them.
Violating these rules leads to a fine of Dh1,500 anywhere in the UAE. Recently, Dubai Police also introduced amendments to its traffic rules and according to Decree No. 30 of 2023, your vehicle can also be impounded if the car’s windows are tinted beyond the permissible limit. To release the vehicle, you would be required to pay Dh10,000.
Distracted driving
Not having your complete concentration on the road can be dangerous, or even fatal at times, and police in the UAE have regularly raised the alarm on the dangers of distracted driving.
This year, so far, 32 people have died in accidents caused by sudden swerving or distracted driving, in Dubai alone.
Distracted driving incurs a fine of Dh800 and four black points on the driver's licence. In Dubai, new rules that were introduced in October have increased the penalties for this offence and you can get your car impounded for 30 days for being distracted from the road while driving by using the phone or other devices.