How dark can tinted windows be, legally?

As per the UAE Traffic Law, the maximum level of tinting on car windows can be 50 per cent. This limit applies to the side and rear windows. The windshield, however, needs to be clear for the driver to see. Previously, Dubai Police advised motorists to make sure any tint they put on the windshield should not be more than 5.5 inches or 15cm in width.

Violating these rules leads to a fine of Dh1,500 anywhere in the UAE. Recently, Dubai Police also introduced amendments to its traffic rules and according to Decree No. 30 of 2023, your vehicle can also be impounded if the car’s windows are tinted beyond the permissible limit. To release the vehicle, you would be required to pay Dh10,000.