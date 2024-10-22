Dubai: Dubai Police have announced a new vehicle impounding rules based on the severity of traffic violations.

The amendments aim to enhance penalty enforcement, reduce accidents, and foster safer road conditions.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, after reviewing Decree No. 29 of 2015 and its amendments, has introduced the following amendments.

Impounding vehicle period

1: 30 days of vehicle impounding for sudden deviation of the vehicle on roads in a manner that poses a danger to lives, property, or traffic safety.

2: 30 days of vehicle impouding for not leaving a sufficient safety distance between the vehicle and the vehicle in front.

3: 14 days of vehicle impounding for entering the road without ensuring it’s clear.

4: 30 days impounding for being distracted from the road while driving by using the phone or other devices

5: 14 days impounding for reversing the vehicle in a manner that poses a danger to lives, property, or traffic safety.

6: 14 days impounding for vehicle’s failure to adhere to the mandatory lane discipline.

7: 14 days impounding for stopping in the middle of the road without justification

8: 14 days impounding for dangerous overtaking

9: 14 days impounding for lacking necessary safety conditions in the vehicle

10: 30 days impounding for heavy vehicle’s failure to adhere to the mandatory lane discipline

11: 14 days impounding for parking the vehicle on hard shoulder the road in non-emergency situations, or overtaking other vehicles using the hard shoulder.

12: 14 days impounding for driving a vehicle without a licence number plate, or with only one number plate

13: 14 days impounding for driving a vehicle in a way that obstructs traffic