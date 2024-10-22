Dubai: Dubai Police have announced a new vehicle impounding rules based on the severity of traffic violations.
The amendments aim to enhance penalty enforcement, reduce accidents, and foster safer road conditions.
The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, after reviewing Decree No. 29 of 2015 and its amendments, has introduced the following amendments.
Impounding vehicle period
1: 30 days of vehicle impounding for sudden deviation of the vehicle on roads in a manner that poses a danger to lives, property, or traffic safety.
2: 30 days of vehicle impouding for not leaving a sufficient safety distance between the vehicle and the vehicle in front.
3: 14 days of vehicle impounding for entering the road without ensuring it’s clear.
4: 30 days impounding for being distracted from the road while driving by using the phone or other devices
5: 14 days impounding for reversing the vehicle in a manner that poses a danger to lives, property, or traffic safety.
6: 14 days impounding for vehicle’s failure to adhere to the mandatory lane discipline.
7: 14 days impounding for stopping in the middle of the road without justification
8: 14 days impounding for dangerous overtaking
9: 14 days impounding for lacking necessary safety conditions in the vehicle
10: 30 days impounding for heavy vehicle’s failure to adhere to the mandatory lane discipline
11: 14 days impounding for parking the vehicle on hard shoulder the road in non-emergency situations, or overtaking other vehicles using the hard shoulder.
12: 14 days impounding for driving a vehicle without a licence number plate, or with only one number plate
13: 14 days impounding for driving a vehicle in a way that obstructs traffic
14: 14 days impounding for changing colour of the vehicle without permission