Dubai: Dubai Police have recently caught a motorist using two mobile phones while another was reading newspaper while driving.

These violators were among various alarming cases of distracted driving captured by the Dubai Police’s smart traffic cameras underscoring the serious risks posed by such behaviour.

In one instance, a driver was caught using two mobile phones simultaneously while driving, while another was seen reading a newspaper, significantly impairing her ability to focus on the road. Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that the police are actively investing in cutting-edge smart traffic technologies to promote road safety, improve security, and ensure effective enforcement of traffic regulations. Advance systems

Other violations

These advanced systems, he explained, are specifically designed to detect a wide range of traffic violations, including failure to wear seat belts, mobile phone use, and other forms of driver distraction. Impressively, the technology can even identify violations through tinted vehicle windows.

Educational video

To further raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving, Dubai Police has released an educational video as part of its ongoing #Safe_Road_for_Everyone campaign. This initiative is aimed at promoting safe driving practices and encouraging responsible behaviour among all road users in the community.

A motorist was caught reading a newspaper while driving Image Credit: Dubai Police

Distracted driving

Al Mazrouei also warned that distracted driving now carries severe penalties under recent amendments to Decree No. (30) 2023, which introduced vehicle impoundment for drivers caught using mobile phones or engaging in other distractions while driving.

Offenders may face a 30-day vehicle impoundment as part of the new regulations. The awareness video, he explained, is part of a broader effort by Dubai Police to educate the public, foster a culture of responsible driving, and reduce the occurrence of serious traffic accidents.

Dubai Police's smart cameras can detect violations even through tinted windows. Image Credit: Dubai Police

“This initiative aims to instill a culture of responsible driving across Dubai, encouraging everyone to follow road safety measures for the benefit of all road users,” he said.

Major General Al Mazrouei reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the public and achieving the city’s vision of becoming a model of traffic safety.