Al Ain: The Al Ain Court of First Instance has ordered a man to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a woman after he was found guilty of insulting her via WhatsApp.

The court cited the emotional distress caused by his insults, which left the woman feeling humiliated and psychologically anxious. The judgment also obligates the defendant to cover all legal costs and fees.

According to court papers, the woman filed a lawsuit claiming that the man had sent her insulting messages through WhatsApp, leading to the defamation charge.

The defendant was convicted of the offense in a criminal court, which found that his actions had caused harm to the woman’s emotional well-being. In her civil claim, the woman sought Dh51,000 in compensation for both material and moral damages.

The defendant’s lawyer argued that the woman had initiated the conflict, alleging that she had insulted and cursed him via WhatsApp. The lawyer maintained that the offending message, which was the subject of the criminal case, was merely a response to her provocations.