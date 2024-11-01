Dubai: The Dubai Public Prosecution has warned against using the social media to settle scores, vent anger, or insult others, noting that such actions constitute a criminal offence under the law.

A recent incident involving a couple, Louay and Maram, highlighted the potential legal consequences of such actions. The couple, who are separated, have a nine-year-old son, Marwan. They have an ongoing maintenance case in the Sharia court.

According to the Public Prosecution, the separation was difficult, particularly for Marwan and his mother, who has been solely covering his educational and living expenses due to her ex-husband’s alleged lack of support.

School message

One day, Maram was notified of a message in Marwan’s school WhatsApp group, welcoming her ex-husband Louay as a new member. In response, Maram posted a lengthy message — possibly in a fit of anger — on the WhatsApp group, detailing her grievances against Louay. The post, which was seen by numerous parents and teachers, exposed personal details of the couple’s divorce proceedings. She then exited the group.

Louay subsequently filed a complaint with the authorities, alleging that Maram’s actions had violated his privacy and caused him significant distress. The Public Prosecution investigated the matter and referred Maram to the Misdemeanour Court for breaching privacy laws.

Misuse of social media