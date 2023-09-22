Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police are urging parents to enhance their supervision of their children and remain attentive to their well-being, shielding them from the perils of cyber blackmail and exploitation.
The concern stems from incidents involving bullying, threats, harassment, and the manipulation of young individuals into sharing compromising photos and personal data, ensnaring them in morally objectionable activities via social media platforms and online games.
“Stay safe” campaign
As part of the “Stay Safe” campaign, the Abu Dhabi Police, through their social media platforms, are emphasizing the importance of safeguarding children against electronic blackmail.
Perpetrators often assume false identities, impersonating girls and luring youngsters into seemingly innocent friendships, only to subsequently threaten to expose their private information and images through online channels, all in pursuit of financial gain, sensitive information, or personal desires.
The police elaborated on the Aman service, which serves as a secure communication channel for reporting various types of information, including security, community concerns, and traffic-related issues.
This service operates 24/7 and allows community members to play an active role in preventing crimes before they occur, ensuring complete confidentiality.
How to report
Cases of blackmail are addressed through accessible communication channels, including the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), text messages (2828), or email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae).
https://twitter.com/ADPoliceHQ/status/1705169643906744443?s=20