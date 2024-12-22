Dubai: If you're heading out today, be sure to pack an umbrella as rain is expected to hit parts of Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. While Ras Al Khaimah saw moderate rainfall yesterday, it will remain dry today.

Due to the slippery roads during rainfall, drivers are urged to exercise caution and reduce speed. Stay safe while traveling, especially in areas with heavy showers.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy weather, with dusty conditions at times and a chance of rain in the islands, as well as Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 23 and 27°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 26°C in the coastal areas and islands and 12 to 17°C over the mountains.

Expect light to moderate winds, and fresh over the sea at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 35km/hr.