UAE weather: Light rain, fog, and humidity expected on Tuesday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a chance of light rain in some eastern and western coastal areas, particularly over offshore islands.

Low clouds are expected in these areas, while humid conditions overnight into Wednesday morning may create patches of fog or mist across parts of the western interior.

Wind conditions will be generally light to moderate, occasionally stronger, shifting between northwesterly and northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, with gusts up to 35 km/h.

Sea conditions:

  • Arabian Gulf: Moderate to slight; High tides at 14:35 & 04:53, Low tides at 08:26 & 21:44

  • Sea of Oman: Slight waves; High tides at 11:13 & 00:28, Low tides at 17:46 & 06:40

Below are the expected temperature and humidity ranges for Tuesday across cities:

  • Abu Dhabi: High 26°C | Low 16°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low

  • Dubai: High 25°C | Low 16°C | Humidity 75% high | 40% low

  • Sharjah: High 25°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 75% high | 30% low

  • Ajman: High 25°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 75% high | 40% low

  • Umm Al Quwain: High 24°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low

  • Ras Al Khaimah: High 25°C | Low 14°C | Humidity 70% high | 30% low

  • Fujairah: High 24°C | Low 17°C | Humidity 70% high | 30% low

  • Al Ain: High 25°C | Low 14°C | Humidity 85% high | 40% low

  • Liwa: High 25°C | Low 12°C | Humidity 85% high | 30% low

  • Al Ruwais: High 21°C | Low 11°C | Humidity 80% high | 30% low

  • Al Salamah: High 22°C | Low 12°C | Humidity 85% high | 35% low

  • Dalma: High 21°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low

  • Greater Tunb / Lesser Tunb: High 21°C | Low 17°C | Humidity 75% high | 30% low

  • Abu Musa: High 21°C | Low 17°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low

