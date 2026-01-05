UAE weather: Light rain, fog, and humidity expected on Tuesday

Humidity and fog to affect western UAE as light rain is forecast
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology has forecast mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a chance of light rain in some eastern and western coastal areas, particularly over offshore islands.
Low clouds are expected in these areas, while humid conditions overnight into Wednesday morning may create patches of fog or mist across parts of the western interior.
Wind conditions will be generally light to moderate, occasionally stronger, shifting between northwesterly and northeasterly at 10–25 km/h, with gusts up to 35 km/h.
Arabian Gulf: Moderate to slight; High tides at 14:35 & 04:53, Low tides at 08:26 & 21:44
Sea of Oman: Slight waves; High tides at 11:13 & 00:28, Low tides at 17:46 & 06:40
Below are the expected temperature and humidity ranges for Tuesday across cities:
Abu Dhabi: High 26°C | Low 16°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low
Dubai: High 25°C | Low 16°C | Humidity 75% high | 40% low
Sharjah: High 25°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 75% high | 30% low
Ajman: High 25°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 75% high | 40% low
Umm Al Quwain: High 24°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low
Ras Al Khaimah: High 25°C | Low 14°C | Humidity 70% high | 30% low
Fujairah: High 24°C | Low 17°C | Humidity 70% high | 30% low
Al Ain: High 25°C | Low 14°C | Humidity 85% high | 40% low
Liwa: High 25°C | Low 12°C | Humidity 85% high | 30% low
Al Ruwais: High 21°C | Low 11°C | Humidity 80% high | 30% low
Al Salamah: High 22°C | Low 12°C | Humidity 85% high | 35% low
Dalma: High 21°C | Low 15°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low
Greater Tunb / Lesser Tunb: High 21°C | Low 17°C | Humidity 75% high | 30% low
Abu Musa: High 21°C | Low 17°C | Humidity 80% high | 35% low
