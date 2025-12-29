Why winter in the UAE is tough on dry skin—and how to fix it

Winter skincare: How to maintain hydration in the UAE
Yes, we love cooler days and crisp evenings—but unfortunately, our skin doesn’t always agree. With lower temperatures, occasional rain, and dry indoor air from air conditioning or heating, winter can challenge even the healthiest complexions.
While mild sunshine may tempt you to keep the same summer routine, dermatologists warn that winter requires a careful shift in skincare. Without adjustment, dry air, wind, and indoor climate control can strip the skin of moisture, leading to tightness, irritation, flakiness, and a compromised skin barrier.
Cold air, dry indoor air, low humidity levels, and harsh wind can make your skin less radiant than normal, not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and scalp, as they are exposed to the elements, explains Dr. Mona Mady, specialist dermatologist at Medcare Medical Center Jumeirah.
Moreover, the winter can trigger seasonal flare-ups of conditions such as eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis. Hence, changing your skincare routine in the winter would be beneficial.
Even if you don’t have a pre-existing condition, winter dryness can leave skin looking dull and feeling uncomfortable. Unlike summer, which often triggers oiliness, winter’s dry air removes natural moisture, weakening the protective barrier and making skin more prone to irritation and sensitivity. In humid or rainy weather, skin may feel oily on the surface but remain dehydrated underneath—a condition known as 'parched oiliness.'
Winter skincare should focus on repairing the skin barrier, maintaining hydration, and preventing irritation. This involves switching to gentler products, increasing moisturisation and protecting the skin from environmental stressors such as cold air and continued UV exposure, which remains present even during winter months.
If your skin is feeling dry or parched this winter, South Korea’s innovative skincare routines have a trick you’ll want to try: the 'moisture sandwich.' It’s exactly what it sounds like—layering products in a way that locks in hydration, helping your skin stay plump, soft, and radiant. By trapping water in the skin and reducing trans-epidermal water loss, this method nourishes the deeper layers for long-lasting moisture.
Charlotte Palermino, CEO and co-founder of US-based beauty brand Dieux Skin, breaks it down: “The routine traps water in the skin and reduces trans-epidermal water loss. Thus, the water is embedded in the deeper layers for much longer, resulting in healthier and more radiant skin.”
Here’s how to do it:
The steps:
Tap water on your face.
Apply a hydrating serum, then a richer moisturiser with a thick-balm texture. Follow with a face oil.
Repeat with a hydrating lotion, then seal moisture with a face cream.
For dry skin, Palermino suggests applying Vaseline overnight for maximum hydration.
Follow the 'three-second rule'—apply the next layer within three seconds to retain maximum moisture.
The technique can also be adapted for lips: Dampen them with water, apply a moisturiser, then a thick balm. This allows humectants like glycerin to hold water, while occlusive ingredients prevent evaporation, helping lips heal and stay hydrated.
As Spirithoula Koukoufikis, senior medical aesthetician at Skinfluencer London, told Gulf News: “The skin should be damp from the first cleanse prior to the application of active and hydrating products. This will lock moisture into the skin and allow actives to be deeply absorbed.”
Dr. Mady stresses that winter skincare should focus on repairing the skin barrier, maintaining hydration, and preventing irritation. “This involves switching to gentler products, increasing moisturisation, and protecting the skin from environmental stressors such as cold air and continued UV exposure, which remains present even during winter months,” she explains.
A simple, consistent routine works best:
Cleansing: Use a mild, non-foaming cleanser once or twice daily. Over-cleansing strips natural oils, leaving skin vulnerable to dryness and irritation.
Hydration: Apply a hydrating serum or essence immediately after cleansing. Humectants such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin draw water into the skin.
Moisturising: Winter calls for richer creams that lock in hydration and support the skin barrier. Ingredients like ceramides repair, while shea butter, squalane, and natural oils seal moisture. Niacinamide reduces irritation and strengthens skin. Fragrance-free formulations are ideal for sensitive or dry skin.
Sun protection: Daily sunscreen is still crucial, even on cloudy days, as UV rays penetrate clouds and can damage unprotected skin.
Nightcare: Focus on nourishing and repairing products overnight. Barrier-repair creams and mild actives help restore skin health. If you use stronger treatments like retinoids, reduce frequency or layer with extra moisturiser to prevent dryness.
“During winter, skin loses moisture more easily due to cooler temperatures, wind, and exposure to indoor air conditioning or heating,” Dr. Mady adds. “Prioritising hydration and protection is key to preventing irritation and maintaining healthy skin.”
Winter isn’t just harsh on the face. Hands, lips, and even feet can become dry, cracked, or inflamed. Barrier creams are essential, particularly after frequent handwashing.
Lip balms with shea butter, natural oils, or ceramides help seal moisture, while gloves protect hands from cold air and wind. Even during rainy or humid spells, daily moisturisation remains important. “Rainy and humid conditions can still affect the skin barrier, particularly when combined with wind and temperature changes. Avoid over-cleansing, as skin may feel oily yet remain dry underneath,” Dr. Mady advises.
Small changes at home can complement topical care. Limit shower time and temperature to avoid stripping natural oils. A bedroom humidifier counteracts the drying effects of indoor heating. Staying hydrated and eating a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants supports skin health from within.
Morning:
Gentle cleanser
Hydrating serum or essence
Rich moisturiser
Broad-spectrum SPF
Evening:
Gentle cleanser
Hydrating serum or essence
Nourishing barrier-repair cream or mild actives
Weekly:
Light exfoliation once a week to remove dead skin (avoid harsh scrubs)
Hydrating masks to boost moisture levels
Ceramides: Repair and strengthen the skin barrier
Hyaluronic acid and glycerin: Attract and retain moisture
Shea butter, squalane, natural oils: Lock in hydration
Niacinamide: Reduce irritation and boost resilience
Fragrance-free formulations: Ideal for sensitive or dry skin
Dr. Mady underscores that consistency beats overloading the skin with products. A simple, thoughtful routine protects against environmental stressors, prevents irritation, and maintains hydration. Winter is also the season when conditions like eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and psoriasis can flare, reinforcing the importance of adjusting your routine.
Winter skincare in the UAE isn’t just about comfort—it’s about maintaining healthy, resilient skin. With cooler temperatures, wind, dry indoor air, and occasional rain, skin can lose moisture, compromise its barrier, and become irritated. By following a consistent routine of gentle cleansing, intensive hydration, protective moisturising, and daily sun protection, you can prevent dryness, support skin repair, and maintain a radiant, healthy complexion all season long.
With the right products, habits, and a sensible approach, winter doesn’t have to mean dry, irritated, or dull skin—it’s an opportunity to nourish, protect, and keep your skin glowing from head to toe.
