As Ramadan approaches, get the best beauty deals for your skin and hair
Ramadan isn’t just a spiritual reset. It’s a chance for your body to detox and recharge. Fasting can reduce inflammation, balance blood sugar, and ease stress, giving you a natural health boost.
But what about your skin and hair? While changes in routine and diet can shake up your usual care rituals, experts say the effects are minimal. Keep your regimen consistent and nourish your body with wholesome foods, and your hair and skin will stay radiant throughout the holy month.
Ramadan is a time of reflection, restraint, and renewal, but for your skin, long fasting hours, reduced water intake, and disrupted sleep can quietly take a toll. Dehydration, dullness, and fine lines often show up faster during the month, making intentional skincare a necessity.
Extended fasting, late nights, and changes in hydration can slow down skin’s natural repair process, making wrinkles appear deeper and skin tone look less defined. During this time, using a day cream that actively supports collagen isn’t about vanity — it’s about helping skin cope with temporary lifestyle shifts.
General observations
Initial changes in skin and hair are normal due to sugar-heavy iftar meals, fried foods, or altered sleep patterns.
Dry skin or dull hair may appear in the first 10 days, but the body adapts quickly.
Fasting can improve metabolism, reduce inflammation, and help the body fight oxidative stress, benefiting overall skin and hair health.
Hydration and nutrition
Drink 6–8 glasses of water between iftar and suhoor to maintain cell elasticity and prevent dryness.
Eat nutrient-rich foods: fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, and healthy fats for essential vitamins and minerals.
Moisturise externally with body lotion after showers and use lip balm to prevent chapped lips.
Skincare routine
Maintain your regular routine: gentle cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser, and sunscreen.
Scale back strong actives (retinol, glycolic acid, chemical peels) if prone to irritation; gentle exfoliation is sufficient.
Dry skin types should prioritise hydrating products and consistent water intake.
Sunscreen remains essential, even while fasting.
Hair care routine
Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to avoid stripping natural oils.
Adjust washing frequency: oily scalp 2–3 times per week, dry scalp twice a week.
Oil hair weekly with amla, argan, coconut, or olive oils to nourish scalp and strands.
Deep conditioning treatments help prevent dryness and breakage.
Protect hair from sun exposure and heat styling; wear a scarf or use heat protectants if needed.
Hair supplements (vitamins, minerals, collagen, protein) can support growth but should not replace a healthy diet.
For extra hydration, use leave-in conditioners or hair serums on dry ends.
Overall tips
Consistency is key.
Ramadan is a chance not just for spiritual renewal but also for letting your body and hair thrive naturally
