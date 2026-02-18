Fasting might change your daily rhythm, but it doesn’t mean your skincare routine should take a backseat. In fact, during Ramadan, your skin can become more sensitive and prone to dryness, irritation, or breakouts due to fluctuations in hydration and nutrient intake. Skipping your essentials can make these issues worse. As Dr Atallah explains, "Skincare routines could need slight adjustments. Using a gentle cleanser, a hydrating moisturiser and daily sunscreen remains essential. For those experiencing dryness, incorporating a hyaluronic acid serum or richer moisturiser in the evening can be beneficial."