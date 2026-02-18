Consistency is essential for healthy skin and hair during Ramadan
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reset, but your skin and hair might need their own game plan. Changes in sleep, hydration and eating habits can show up fast: dryness, dullness, breakouts, even extra shedding.
Dr Sherin Attallah, Specialist Dermatologist at Medcare Hospital Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi street Sharjah explains, "Changes in eating patterns, hydration levels and sleep routines can influence the health of both skin and hair. With a few adjustments, it is entirely possible to maintain a healthy glow and strong hair throughout the month."
So, here's your checklist.
If there’s one rule, it’s this: Hydrate strategically between Iftar and Suhoor.
Dr Sherin Attallah explains, it starts with something simple: water. Hydration is the foundation of healthy skin and hair. When you drink enough fluids between Iftar and Suhoor, your skin holds onto its elasticity, dryness is less likely to creep in, and your scalp stays balanced, creating the right environment for stronger, healthier hair.
Aim for 6–8 glasses of water during non-fasting hours
Add water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, soups and fresh fruits
Think of it as internal skincare.
What you eat really does show up on your face and hair, faster than you might think. During Ramadan, meals often swing between heavy, fried foods at Iftar and lighter fare at Suhoor. While filling your plate is important, the quality of what you eat directly affects your skin’s elasticity, hydration, and your hair’s strength.
So, focus on a nutrient-rich, balanced diet:
Sources: chicken, fish, eggs, legumes, tofu
Benefits: Proteins provide the building blocks (amino acids) for keratin in hair and collagen in skin. Adequate protein intake helps prevent hair shedding and supports skin repair and regeneration.
Sources: olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds, fatty fish
Benefits: Healthy fats nourish the skin barrier, keeping it supple and hydrated. They also reduce inflammation, which can prevent redness and irritation during fasting.
Sources: Berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, cucumbers, carrots
Benefits: Packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, they combat oxidative stress and free radicals — helping your skin look brighter and preventing premature aging.
Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Reduce inflammation, maintain scalp health, and keep hair strong.
Iron: Prevents fatigue-related hair shedding and supports healthy blood flow to skin and scalp.
Zinc: Helps regulate oil production, supports wound healing, and can reduce acne flare-ups.
Vitamin C: Essential for collagen synthesis, keeping skin firm and hair follicles strong.
Biotin (Vitamin B7): Supports hair structure, preventing breakage and promoting growth.
Excess sugary foods, fried items, and highly processed snacks can spike insulin levels, which may lead to breakouts, clogged pores, and dull skin.
Overconsumption can also disrupt energy levels, affecting sleep and hydration, which indirectly impacts skin and hair.
Treat your meals like skincare from the inside out. Every nutrient-rich bite is an investment in hydration, elasticity, and shine for both hair and skin during Ramadan.Expect a transition phase, but don't panic
Fasting might change your daily rhythm, but it doesn’t mean your skincare routine should take a backseat. In fact, during Ramadan, your skin can become more sensitive and prone to dryness, irritation, or breakouts due to fluctuations in hydration and nutrient intake. Skipping your essentials can make these issues worse. As Dr Atallah explains, "Skincare routines could need slight adjustments. Using a gentle cleanser, a hydrating moisturiser and daily sunscreen remains essential. For those experiencing dryness, incorporating a hyaluronic acid serum or richer moisturiser in the evening can be beneficial."
Keep the basics consistent.
Use a mild, non-stripping cleanser that removes impurities without drying out your skin.
Over-cleansing can strip natural oils, which are already limited if hydration is low.
A gentle cleanser protects your skin barrier and maintains moisture balance.
Moisturising isn’t optional.
Choose a lightweight formula during the day and a richer one at night if your skin feels tight.
Moisturisers help lock in water, soothe irritation, and prevent dryness caused by fasting or environmental stressors.
Even if you’re indoors, UV rays can still affect your skin.
Sunscreen protects against pigmentation, premature aging, and inflammation especially when your skin is slightly dehydrated.
Fluctuating hydration and nutrient levels can weaken your skin barrier.
Maintaining your core routine ensures your skin remains resilient, preventing flare-ups, sensitivity, or increased dullness.
Ramadan isn’t the month to go full throttle on strong skincare treatments. Your skin is already adjusting to changes in hydration, sleep, and diet, which can make it more sensitive and reactive. Overdoing actives like retinol, glycolic acid, or chemical peels during this time can strip your skin, cause irritation, or trigger redness.
Here's what to do:
If you normally use retinol or chemical exfoliants every other night, consider limiting them to 1–2 times per week during Ramadan.
For sensitive skin, introduce longer gaps between applications to allow the skin barrier to recover.
Use mild exfoliants, such as lactic acid, enzyme-based masks, or gentle scrubs.
Physical exfoliation should also be toned down, as over-scrubbing can worsen dryness and micro-damage.
Hydration levels fluctuate during fasting hours, making the skin more prone to dryness and barrier disruption.
Aggressive actives on dehydrated skin can lead to tightness, flakiness, irritation, or even small cracks in the skin barrier.
Keeping your exfoliation gentle ensures your skin remains smooth without over-stressing it.
Think of actives as tools, not staples, during Ramadan. Your goal is maintenance and protection, not heavy correction. By scaling back and being careful, your skin stays balanced, hydrated, and resilient, ready to recover overnight when moisture is restored.
Chapped lips are almost a Ramadan rite of passage, but they don’t have to be. As we’re not drinking water during the day, lips dry out faster. Keep a lip balm handy and apply it consistently after Iftar and before Suhoor.
Simple, but effective.
Your hair’s health starts at the roots, literally. The scalp is your hair’s foundation, and during Ramadan, changes in hydration, diet, and sleep can make it more prone to dryness, oiliness, or sensitivity. Focusing on scalp health ensures your hair stays strong, shiny, and less prone to breakage.
Washing frequency:
Oily scalps: 2–3 times per week to remove excess oil and prevent clogged follicles
Dry scalps: Twice a week to avoid over-stripping natural oils
Gentle cleansing: Avoid shampoos with harsh surfactants that strip the scalp of its natural oils.
Sulfate-free shampoos: These help maintain moisture balance while keeping hair clean.
Why it matters:
A well-hydrated, balanced scalp supports healthy hair growth and reduces issues like flakiness, itching, or excessive shedding.
Overwashing or using harsh products during fasting can worsen dryness and make hair more brittle.
If your hair feels limp, brittle, or dehydrated, targeted nourishment is key. Proper oiling and conditioning can make a huge difference during Ramadan when internal hydration may fluctuate.
Oiling the scalp: Use natural oils such as amla, argan, olive, or coconut.
Apply about an hour before washing to allow the scalp to absorb nutrients and moisture.
Helps hydrate the scalp, strengthen hair follicles, and reduce breakage.
Deep conditioning:
Incorporate a weekly deep-conditioning treatment to nourish hair ends, prevent dryness, and improve elasticity.
Focus on lightweight leave-in conditioners or serums for extra hydration if hair tends to be dry.
Why it matters:
Oils act as a protective layer, locking in moisture and reducing friction that can lead to split ends.
Deep conditioning repairs and strengthens strands that may become weaker due to fasting-related nutrient shifts or environmental stressors.