Biology, habit and emotion all collide at sunset
The call to Maghrib echoes. The table is full, and after a day of restraint, the first bite is pure joy. Ramadan is a month of discipline, yet for many, Iftar quietly turns into a feast that leaves them bloated, sluggish and wondering how they managed to eat that much.
Overeating during Ramadan is common, and it’s not simply about willpower. Biology, habit and emotion all collide at sunset.
It's true, after a long day of fasting, we help ourselves quite well, sometimes more than necessary. So, why does this happen?
The truth is, after long hours of fasting, hunger hormones increase and blood sugar levels drop, making people feel extremely hungry at Iftar. "In addition, traditional iftar meals often include rich, fried, and sweet foods, which encourages overeating. Eating too quickly after fasting also delays the body’s fullness signals, leading to excess intake before the brain registers satiety,” explains Dr Jaseera Maniparambil, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai.
There’s also a physiological shift happening beneath the surface. During fasting, the body uses stored glucose and then shifts to fat for energy. As blood sugar levels fall, the hormone ghrelin, which is the hunger hormone, rises, increasing appetite. "This biological response often creates strong cravings for high-sugar and high-fat foods at Iftar, as the body seeks quick energy,” she says.
In other words: your body is primed to want the samosa first and the dessert immediately after. In the midst of these physiological layers, there's the emotional nuance of family gatherings, celebratory spreads, expectation of abundance, and so, the stage is set for overeating.
So how do you break the cycle without losing the joy of the meal?
As it goes, how you break your fast matters more than how much you eat.
“Breaking the fast gradually is key. Start with water and 1–2 dates, followed by light foods such as soup or fruit. Pause for 10–15 minutes before eating the main meal. Eating slowly and chewing properly allows fullness hormones to activate and helps prevent overeating,” says Dr Maniparambil.
That pause is powerful. It allows blood sugar to stabilise and gives your brain time to catch up with your stomach.
Dr Ruhil Badiani, Consultant Family Physician and Medical Director at Cornerstone Clinic emphasises the same principle through portion control. It's central to preventing bloating, reflux and weight gain. "The body becomes more sensitive to large meals after long fasting hours, so starting light and eating slowly allows the digestive system to catch up. Smaller, nutrient dense portions help avoid the common cycle of overeating followed by lethargy.”
Ramadan fatigue often isn’t from fasting; it’s from the heavy meal that follows.
It’s tempting to treat Iftar as the main event and pile everything onto one plate. But spreading meals out may be easier on the body.
“Yes, spreading intake across two or three smaller meals is usually easier on the stomach and helps maintain steady energy. This pattern also improves hydration because it avoids overwhelming the body with a single heavy meal and encourages more regular fluid intake,” says Dr Badiani.
Dr Maniparambil echoes this. A light Iftar, followed by a balanced dinner and a nourishing Suhoor, helps stabilise blood sugar levels, improves digestion, and prevents extreme hunger that leads to overeating.”
Instead of thinking 'feast,' think 'sequence'.
Light Iftar
Balanced dinner
Steady hydration
Nourishing Suhoor
The result: More consistent energy, and fewer 9pm food comas.
Fullness isn’t about volume alone. It’s about composition.
Maniparambil recommends foods rich in fibre and protein to increase satiety with fewer calories:
• Vegetables and salads
• Lentils, beans, and chickpeas
• Eggs, fish, and lean meats
• Whole grains such as brown rice and whole wheat
• Yogurt and low-fat dairy
“These foods delay digestion and help control appetite,” she says.
Building your plate with half vegetables, a portion of protein, and controlled grains can prevent the rapid spike-and-crash cycle that sends you back for seconds.
She also notes that “Portion control is extremely important to prevent weight gain, indigestion, and fatigue. It can be managed by using smaller plates, filling half the plate with vegetables, limiting fried foods to small portions, and stopping eating when comfortably full rather than stuffed. Planning portions in advance also reduces impulsive eating.”
Small structural tweaks, smaller plates, pre-decided portions, reduce the need for constant self-control.
Planning balanced meals ahead of time reduces impulsive choices at Iftar. Keeping healthier versions of favourite dishes on the table, such as grilled kebabs, baked samosas or fresh fruit desserts, makes it easier to choose well....Dr Ruhil Badiani, Consultant Family Physician and Medical Director at Cornerstone Clinic
Overeating isn’t always physical hunger. Sometimes it’s habit. Sometimes it’s comfort.
“Mindful eating starts with slowing down, putting cutlery down between bites and paying attention to fullness cues. Reflecting on why one feels hungry, whether it’s physical hunger or habit, helps break emotional eating patterns. Creating a relaxed eating environment, without screens or rushed behaviour, supports better self-control,” says Badiani.
It also involves slowing down, avoiding distractions such as screens while eating and paying attention to hunger and the satiation cues. People should eat because they are hungry, not just because food is available. Taking time to enjoy food, recognizing portion sizes, and stopping before feeling overly full can significantly reduce habitual overeating.”
In Ramadan, the table is full. But that doesn’t mean your plate has to be.
During fasting, the body uses stored glucose and then shifts to fat for energy. As blood sugar levels fall, the hormone ghrelin (hunger hormone) rises, increasing appetite. This biological response often creates strong cravings for high-sugar and high-fat foods at Iftar, as the body seeks quick energy....
Ramadan classics, samosas, luqaimat, syrup-soaked desserts, are part of tradition. The goal isn’t elimination, but balance.
So, opt for healthier versions of your favourite dishes, such as grilled kebabs, baked samosas, or fresh fruit desserts, which makes it easier to choose well. " Reminding oneself of the spiritual and physical goals of Ramadan also helps shift attention from indulgence to nourishment and discipline,” says Badiani.
Maniparambil suggests practical strategies:
• Starting Iftar with balanced foods to reduce extreme hunger
• Drinking enough water before meals
• Choosing baked or grilled alternatives instead of fried foods
• Limiting desserts to small portions after the main meal
• Replacing heavy desserts with fruit, yogurt, or homemade low-sugar options
Remember: Plan your meals in advance. Don't skip suhoor.
Oats or oatmeal (add nuts, seeds, fruit)
Whole wheat bread or chapati
Brown rice or other whole grains
Eggs (boiled, scrambled, omelette with vegetables)
Greek yogurt or labneh
Cottage cheese
Peanut or almond butter (in moderation)
Lentils or chickpeas
Avocado
Chia seeds or flaxseeds
Bananas, apples, berries
Cucumbers and other water-rich vegetables
Plenty of water
Milk or unsweetened smoothies
Water (first priority)
1–2 dates
Vegetable or lentil soup
Fresh fruit
Salad (fattoush without excess dressing, mixed greens)
Grilled chicken, fish, or lean meat
Baked samosas instead of fried
Steamed or grilled vegetables
Small portion of brown rice or whole wheat bread
Hummus or bean-based dishes
Yogurt
Fruit-based desserts or small portions of traditional sweets