Ramadan 2026: 10 best health apps to track calories, sleep and workouts in the UAE

Here's how to keep your overall well-being in check during Ramadan

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
You need to manage calories, stay active, track sleep and moreover, keep your stress in check. That's what the right app will do: It will make the journey smoother and easier.
Supplied

Ramadan brings a shift in routine, especially early mornings, late nights, a long daily fast, and meals that bookend your day. It’s also a great time to reset habits and focus on your health. You need to manage calories, stay active, track sleep and moreover, keep your stress in check. That's what the right app will do: It will make the journey smoother and easier.

Here’s a guide to the best health apps you can use during Ramadan in the UAE, with practical tips on how they can help.

All‑in‑one health trackers

HealthifyMe: I can vouch for the app from experience. The app allows you track calories, water intake and even sleep. It provides advice if you make a misstep or have eaten too much, and looks for solutions. The AI coach can help you plan meals for suhoor and iftar without overdoing calories, and you can log workouts and get insights on progress. If you really want stronger plans and a structured routine, you can sign up for premium and get actual nutritionists and gym trainers to guide you, even after Ramadan.

MyFitnessPal: This works as another strong choice if you want straightforward calorie tracking. Its food database includes many regional brands and dishes, which makes logging your meals during Ramadan easier. You can also connect it to other fitness tools if you’re using wearables.

For iPhone users, Apple Health brings all your data together without needing anything extra: activity, steps, heart rate, sleep, and more. Meanwhile, Samsung Health does the same for Galaxy users, and it adds stress tracking and guided breathing exercises.

Nutrition and calorie monitoring

Yazio: If your focus is food and wondering how to balance protein, carbs and fat, YAZIO lets you log calories, macros, and fluids, which is especially handy when you’re adapting to fewer eating hours.

FatSecret: The calorie counter is a simpler option with barcode scanning and easy food logging. For deeper insights, Cronometer goes beyond calories to help you track vitamins and minerals, useful if you want a nutritionally balanced Ramadan.

Sleep and mindfulness

No doubt, sleep can get difficult during Ramadan.

  • Track and improve your sleep: Apps like Sleep Cycle and SleepScore analyse your sleep patterns and provide personalised suggestions to help you feel more rested, even with a shifted schedule.

  • Practising calm: Ramadan is a time for reflection and patience. Apps like Calm or Headspace offer guided meditation and breathing exercises to help manage stress and maintain mental clarity.

  • Best times: Short meditation sessions or breathing exercises before suhoor or after iftar can improve focus, reduce stress, and generally support your health.

How to use these apps during Ramadan

  • Track meals after iftar and suhoor: Logging your intake outside fasting hours gives you a clearer picture of your calorie balance without interfering with the fast.

  • Workouts post‑iftar: Your energy is best spent moving after iftar. Light to moderate sessions recorded in apps like HealthifyMe or Samsung Health can keep you active without overexertion. You can connect Fitbit to the Healthify app.

  • Hydration reminders: Use the water tracking features in calorie and health apps between iftar and suhoor to ensure you’re staying hydrated.

  • Monitor sleep trends: Sleep apps are especially helpful during Ramadan when schedules shift. The insights can help you adjust your rest patterns more consciously.

  • Mindful breaks: Use meditation tools to decompress, even five minutes of focused breathing can make a difference.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
