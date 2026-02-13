HealthifyMe: I can vouch for the app from experience. The app allows you track calories, water intake and even sleep. It provides advice if you make a misstep or have eaten too much, and looks for solutions. The AI coach can help you plan meals for suhoor and iftar without overdoing calories, and you can log workouts and get insights on progress. If you really want stronger plans and a structured routine, you can sign up for premium and get actual nutritionists and gym trainers to guide you, even after Ramadan.