Ramadan in UAE: Fasting, work, no sleep – are you burning out?

Experts share the silent signs of burnout and when to get help
Ramadan in the UAE is a time of deep spiritual reflection, family bonding and community connection. But behind the iftars, late-night prayers and packed workdays, many residents are quietly battling exhaustion that goes beyond physical fatigue.
Six days into Ramadan, the initial energy is fading and the work-week wall is setting in. Mental health experts told Gulf News that burnout during Ramadan is real and recognising the early warning signs can make all the difference.
According to Zobia Amin, Clinical Psychologist at RAK Hospital, the sudden shift in routine acts as both a physiological and psychological stressor.
“During Ramadan, the changes in our daily routine are sudden, and it has an impact on both our body and mind,” she said, noting that fasting, altered sleep patterns, increased religious and social obligations, and ongoing work responsibilities can cumulatively strain both physical and psychological resources.
Early intervention by a mental health professional can prevent further psychological stress as there is no health without mental healthZobia Amin
“Fasting can fluctuate blood sugar and hydration levels, affecting energy and concentration,” Zobia said.
“Altered sleep patterns due to late-night prayers and early morning meals (suhoor) reduce overall sleep quality and quantity, impairing cognitive functioning and emotion regulation,” she said, pointing out that managing work demands and social commitments increases mental load and stress levels – overwhelming coping mechanisms.
Dr Raga Sandhya Gandi, Specialist in Psychiatry at Zulekha Hospital, Dubai, said fasting alone is rarely the sole cause of burnout.
“The cause of burnout is multifactorial,” she said, noting that evidence shows blood sugar levels influence mood, cognitive functioning and stress.
“Along with fasting, changes in the routine functioning, sleep schedule, support available for ensuring necessary changes in the diet also significantly contributes to experiencing burn out.”
Dr Raga highlighted that dehydration, caffeine withdrawal and sleep disruption independently affect mood and efficiency.
“During Ramadan, these factors often coexist, contributing to elevated stress hormones, diminished cognitive functions and emotional dysregulation leading to symptoms like, fatigue, irritability, restlessness, headaches, decreased alertness.”
Dehydration, caffeine withdrawal and disturbed sleep are established variables, which impact mood and efficient functioningDr Raga Sandhya Gandi
Zobia underlined that early warning signs include persistent exhaustion that does not improve with rest, mood swings, irritability, difficulty concentrating and sleep disturbances. Some may also experience frequent headaches, muscle tension or gastrointestinal issues.
“When such symptoms start interfering with your daily activities, including personal, social or professional functioning during Ramadan, this suggests fatigue is progressing towards emotional or psychological burnout,” Zobia said.
According to Dr Raga, people with pre-existing physical or mental health conditions such as diabetes, anxiety or depression face higher risk. Employees in high-vigilance roles, those working long hours or rotating shifts, and individuals with limited social or emotional support may also struggle more.
If someone feels spiritually committed but mentally drained, Zobia strongly recommend prioritising self-care.
“Ensuring adequate rest, maintaining balanced nutrition within fasting constraints and setting realistic expectations for work and social obligations. Additionally, for mental health, use practices such as mindfulness and relaxation techniques to manage stress.”
If exhaustion persists despite adjustments, or symptoms such as overwhelming sadness, anxiety, persistent irritability, appetite changes or difficulty functioning continue, professional help should be sought.
“Early intervention by a mental health professional can provide tailored support according to individual need and prevent further psychological stress as there is no health without mental health,” Zobia added.