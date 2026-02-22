Ramadan in UAE: How ‘fibermaxxing’ and protein keep you full and fit

For suhoor, Heenana recommend a balanced plate: protein sources, fibre-rich vegetables, small portions of healthy fats such as nuts or seeds, and plenty of water. A well-planned suhoor helps sustain energy and prevent mid-day hunger.

During iftar, breaking the fast gradually with water and light foods is crucial. Include lean protein and vegetables, while limiting very salty or spicy foods that may trigger dehydration.

“Eat a mix of fibre-rich foods, protein, healthy fats, and drink enough water. Doing this helps control hunger, manage weight, and keep your body healthy during fasting.”