Ramadan 2026 UAE: Energised while fasting or completely drained? Here’s what’s happening

Hydration, nutrition, metabolism: Experts explain science behind your energy
Some people report feeling mentally sharper and calmer while fasting during Ramadan. Others struggle with headaches, fatigue and brain fog by midday. Doctors told Gulf News that the difference often comes down to how flexible and resilient a person’s metabolism is.
Dr Niyas Khalid, Specialist Internal Medicine at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said that fasting triggers a carefully coordinated metabolic shift.
“In the fed state, the body relies largely on glucose under the influence of insulin. When fasting begins, insulin levels decline, glycogen stores are gradually used, and a metabolic shift is initiated,” he said.
As fat is broken down, the liver produces ketone bodies – an alternative fuel source for the brain.
“In metabolically resilient individuals, this transition is smooth. Mitochondria – the energy-producing structures within cells – adapt efficiently to oxidise fat-derived substrates, resulting in steady energy and improved mental clarity.”
Fasting behaves almost like a metabolic stress test. It does not create underlying weakness; it exposes itDr Niyas Khalid
But not everyone makes this shift comfortably.
“If an individual has underlying insulin resistance, high glycaemic variability, disrupted sleep patterns, micronutrient insufficiencies or elevated baseline stress hormones, the metabolic shift can feel destabilising,” Dr Niyas noted.
Instead of efficient fat burning, the body may experience exaggerated stress responses or fluctuating glucose levels – leading to fatigue, headaches and irritability.
Dr Niyas described fasting as “almost like a metabolic stress test”
“It doesn’t create underlying weakness, it exposes it.”
Consuming high-sugar or refined carbohydrate meals at iftar and suhoor may trigger blood sugar fluctuations, leading to energy crashesDr Fathima Anthony
Dr Fathima Anthony, Family Medicine Specialist at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai, said hydration and sleep play equally critical roles.
“Fatigue can occur due to dehydration, reduced calorie intake, caffeine withdrawal or disrupted sleep,” she underlined.
“Consuming high-sugar or refined carbohydrate meals at iftar and suhoor may trigger blood sugar fluctuations, leading to energy crashes.”
Underlying medical conditions can further influence how someone feels while fasting.
“Diabetes, anaemia and hypothyroidism significantly affect energy levels,” Dr Fathima said. “Individuals with chronic conditions should consult their physician before fasting and ensure proper nutrition, hydration and adequate rest.”
Food choices at Suhoor, doctors stressed, can determine how stable energy levels remain throughout the day.
Dr Niyas pointed out that a suhoor built mainly around refined carbohydrates or sugars cause a rapid rise in glucose and insulin, which may lead to a morning crash and midday fatigue. A balanced meal that includes protein, fibre and healthy fats “slows glucose absorption” and supports more gradual energy release.
Hydration between Iftar and Suhoor is equally important. Even mild fluid deficits can impair concentration and amplify fatigue.
“Iftar represents another pivotal aspect,” Dr Niyas said, noting that breaking the fast gently before consuming a balanced meal helps the body “recalibrate” without overwhelming the system. Excessively sugary or heavily processed foods may trigger reactive lethargy later in the evening and disrupt sleep.
To sustain energy during Ramadan, doctors recommend:
Prioritising protein and fibre at suhoor
Limiting refined sugars at iftar
Drinking adequate fluids between sunset and dawn
Maintaining consistent sleep patterns
Avoiding extreme overeating or severe under-eating
“Fasting should not be equated with extreme caloric restriction,” Dr Niyas said, noting that when practised with balance, fasting allows the body periods of metabolic rest while maintaining proper nourishment.