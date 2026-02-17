Ramadan in UAE: Fasting this winter? Doctors share how to avoid flu, cold

Doctors offer practical advice to help fasting residents avoid seasonal infections
As Ramadan coincides with the cooler months, doctors are advising residents to pay extra attention to their immune health while observing the fast. Seasonal flu, colds and other respiratory infections tend to rise during winter – and changes in sleep, hydration and eating patterns can make the body more vulnerable if not managed carefully.
Dr Sherin Hussain, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Abu Dhabi’s Medeor Hospital, noted that maintaining immunity during Ramadan is possible with the right nutrition, hydration and routine.
According to Dr Hussain, a balanced diet during iftar and suhoor plays a critical role in keeping infections at bay.
“Key immune-supporting nutrients include vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, adequate protein and omega-3 fatty acids,” Dr Hussain said.
Vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits, berries and peppers help strengthen the body’s defence system. Vitamin D – obtained from sunlight, fortified dairy products and eggs – supports immune regulation. Zinc, found in legumes, nuts and seeds, and sufficient protein from eggs, fish, lean meat and beans are equally important.
Dr Hussain also highlights the role of gut health in immunity.
“Probiotic-rich foods like yogurt help support gut immunity.”
Dehydration can weaken the body’s natural defences, especially when fasting for long hours.
Dr Hussain recommends drinking 8 to 10 cups of water between iftar and suhoor, spaced evenly rather than consumed all at once. Including hydrating foods such as soups and fruits can further support fluid balance.
She advised limiting caffeine and sugary drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.
Beyond diet, simple preventive measures can significantly reduce infection risk. “Practice good hand hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and maintain a balanced diet to support immune function,” she said.
Sleep disruption is common during Ramadan, but inadequate rest can suppress immunity.
“Sleep is essential for immune regulation. Aim for seven to nine total hours of sleep daily, even if split between nighttime sleep and short naps,” Dr Hussain said.
She suggested maintaining a consistent routine, limiting late-night screen exposure and scheduling rest strategically to avoid sleep deprivation.
For those considering additional support, Dr Hussain noted that certain supplements can be taken safely outside fasting hours.
“Vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and probiotics can be taken between iftar and suhoor,” she said.
Dr Hussain also highlighted that the annual flu vaccine is recommended and does not invalidate the fast.
In addition, regular moderate exercise and stress management can further strengthen immune resilience during the holy month.