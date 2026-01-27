Ramadan in UAE is 3 weeks away: How to prepare your body, avoid fatigue while fasting

Medical experts share simple ways to avoid common fasting problems
With Ramadan expected to begin between February 17 and 19 in the UAE, medical experts say the next three weeks are critical for preparing the body for fasting. Starting early can help prevent common problems such as fatigue, dehydration and acidity that many people experience during the first days of the holy month.
Ruba ElHourani, Clinical Dietician and Head of Preventive Health and Nutrition Department at RAK Hospital, said physical and nutritional preparation should begin well before the start of Ramadan.
“Gradual preparation helps the body adjust to changes in metabolism, hydration cycles and sleep patterns, making the first days of fasting significantly easier,” she said, cautioning against abrupt lifestyle changes once fasting begins.
“Slowly adjusting meal timings so the body becomes accustomed to longer gaps between meals, reducing frequent snacking, cutting back on caffeine, eating dinner slightly later and delaying breakfast can help ease the transition. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and maintaining good hydration throughout the day are also key aspects of effective preparation,” ElHourani noted.
Dr Eman Farag, Specialist and Lecturer in Internal Medicine at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah, highlighted dietary changes that can help prevent fatigue, dehydration and acidity.
“I recommend increasing complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, oats and brown rice to improve energy reserves. Prioritising protein intake from sources like eggs, fish, chicken and legumes helps maintain muscle mass and satiety. Adding healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts and seeds supports sustained energy,” she said.
Dr Farag stressed that hydration should be increased gradually and not delayed until Ramadan begins.
“Reducing acidic and irritant foods such as fried foods, spicy meals, excessive tomatoes, citrus and carbonated drinks is important, especially for those prone to gastritis or reflux. Cutting back on sugar also helps prevent energy crashes and insulin spikes,” she underlined.
ElHourani said people with chronic medical conditions should seek medical advice before fasting. This includes individuals with diabetes, especially those on insulin or glucose-lowering medications as well as patients with heart disease, hypertension or chronic kidney disease. High-risk pregnant women and exclusively breastfeeding mothers should also consult a doctor.
She noted that elderly individuals, those with a history of eating disorders, and people who are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition fall into high- or moderate-risk categories.
“People at high risk who experience symptoms such as chest pain, dizziness or fainting, palpitations, persistent vomiting, very low blood glucose levels as low as 55 mg/dl or breathing difficulties should not fast and must seek medical attention,” she said.
Moderate-risk warning signs include headaches, dizziness, fatigue and blurred vision.
Experts recommend starting with small, gradual changes, including:
Delay breakfast slightly and move dinner a bit later each day
Reduce late-night snacking to help digestion
Drink plenty of water throughout the day
Limit caffeinated drinks gradually to avoid withdrawal headaches
Avoid sugary drinks and carbonated beverages
Focus on balanced, energy-sustaining meals
Cut down on acidic, spicy or fried foods
Start going to bed earlier where possible and maintain a consistent sleep schedule
