Ramadan

Ramadan in UAE is 3 weeks away: How to prepare your body, avoid fatigue while fasting

Medical experts share simple ways to avoid common fasting problems

Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
Preparing your body ahead of Ramadan can reduce common problems such as fatigue, dehydration, and acidity.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

With Ramadan expected to begin between February 17 and 19 in the UAE, medical experts say the next three weeks are critical for preparing the body for fasting. Starting early can help prevent common problems such as fatigue, dehydration and acidity that many people experience during the first days of the holy month.

Adjust meal timings gradually

Ruba ElHourani, Clinical Dietician and Head of Preventive Health and Nutrition Department at RAK Hospital, said physical and nutritional preparation should begin well before the start of Ramadan.

“Gradual preparation helps the body adjust to changes in metabolism, hydration cycles and sleep patterns, making the first days of fasting significantly easier,” she said, cautioning against abrupt lifestyle changes once fasting begins.

“Slowly adjusting meal timings so the body becomes accustomed to longer gaps between meals, reducing frequent snacking, cutting back on caffeine, eating dinner slightly later and delaying breakfast can help ease the transition. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and maintaining good hydration throughout the day are also key aspects of effective preparation,” ElHourani noted.

Dietary reset in the coming weeks

Dr Eman Farag, Specialist and Lecturer in Internal Medicine at Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah, highlighted dietary changes that can help prevent fatigue, dehydration and acidity.

“I recommend increasing complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, oats and brown rice to improve energy reserves. Prioritising protein intake from sources like eggs, fish, chicken and legumes helps maintain muscle mass and satiety. Adding healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts and seeds supports sustained energy,” she said.

Dr Farag stressed that hydration should be increased gradually and not delayed until Ramadan begins.

“Reducing acidic and irritant foods such as fried foods, spicy meals, excessive tomatoes, citrus and carbonated drinks is important, especially for those prone to gastritis or reflux. Cutting back on sugar also helps prevent energy crashes and insulin spikes,” she underlined.

Mind your health

ElHourani said people with chronic medical conditions should seek medical advice before fasting. This includes individuals with diabetes, especially those on insulin or glucose-lowering medications as well as patients with heart disease, hypertension or chronic kidney disease. High-risk pregnant women and exclusively breastfeeding mothers should also consult a doctor.

She noted that elderly individuals, those with a history of eating disorders, and people who are malnourished or at risk of malnutrition fall into high- or moderate-risk categories.

“People at high risk who experience symptoms such as chest pain, dizziness or fainting, palpitations, persistent vomiting, very low blood glucose levels as low as 55 mg/dl or breathing difficulties should not fast and must seek medical attention,” she said.

Moderate-risk warning signs include headaches, dizziness, fatigue and blurred vision.

How to prepare in the next three weeks

Experts recommend starting with small, gradual changes, including:

Delay breakfast slightly and move dinner a bit later each day

Reduce late-night snacking to help digestion

Drink plenty of water throughout the day

Limit caffeinated drinks gradually to avoid withdrawal headaches

Avoid sugary drinks and carbonated beverages

Focus on balanced, energy-sustaining meals

Cut down on acidic, spicy or fried foods

Start going to bed earlier where possible and maintain a consistent sleep schedule

