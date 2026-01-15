Not fasting? UAE doctors urge a 30-day ‘Dry Month’ ahead of Ramadan

Health experts explain how short reset can ease cravings and boost wellbeing
As Ramadan approaches, doctors noted that the weeks leading up to the holy month often bring a noticeable rise in health complaints, particularly among people who smoke, vape or consume alcohol regularly. While the advice to cut back is often linked to easing the fast, specialists stress that even those who do not plan to fast can benefit significantly from a 30-day ‘dry month’ reset.
Dr Suha Alsheikh Suleiman, Specialist in Pulmonology at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Shamkha, said respiratory and sleep-related complaints become more common in the run-up to Ramadan.
“We see more complaints of cough, shortness of breath, throat irritation, fatigue and poor sleep,” she told Gulf News. “Alcohol disrupts sleep and digestion, while smoking and vaping increase respiratory irritation and make breathing feel heavier, which can make fasting more challenging.”
According to Dr Suha, the body begins to recover quickly once alcohol, cigarettes and vapes are avoided – even for a short period.
“Within the first week, many people notice better sleep, more stable energy and an improved mood,” she said. “For the lungs, airway inflammation begins to reduce, leading to less coughing and easier breathing. Over 2–3 weeks, lung capacity improves, circulation gets better, and digestive and liver functions begin to normalise,” Dr Suha said, noting that after a month, patients often report feeling lighter, more energetic and noticeably more comfortable while breathing.
For those who do plan to fast, preparing the body in advance can make a significant difference.
“Avoiding alcohol and nicotine improves sleep quality, so waking up for Suhoor feels less exhausting,” Dr Suha underlined. “Energy levels become more stable, digestion improves and mood is steadier because the body is no longer coping with the effects of alcohol or nicotine. This makes fasting feel smoother and less physically taxing.”
Meanwhile, Dr Yasir Shafi, homeopathy practitioner, Wellth, Dubai, stressed that the benefits are not limited to fasting individuals.
“A 30-day reset allows the liver, lungs, gut, brain, and hormonal systems to recover from chronic low-grade stress that many people don’t realise they’re carrying,” he said.
“Even for non-fasters, this reset improves immunity, reduces inflammation, stabilises mood, enhances productivity, and lowers long-term risk of heart disease, diabetes, anxiety and digestive disorders.”
Dr Shafi warned that shisha and vaping are often underestimated, despite their impact on lung health.
“Both continuously stimulate the nervous system, increase inflammation in the lungs, reduce oxygen absorption, and worsen dehydration. During fasting, this leads to stronger cravings, headaches, irritability, chest discomfort, and fatigue,” he said.
“Quitting beforehand allows lung tissues to recover, mucus clearance to improve, and nicotine dependency to weaken, making fasting far more comfortable and reducing post-iftar overeating or stress smoking.”
Dr Shafi noted that the safest approach is gradual reduction rather than sudden stopping, especially for heavy users.
“Cutting down quantity and frequency over 1-2 weeks before fully stopping helps prevent withdrawal headaches, anxiety, insomnia or mood swings. Hydration is crucial, along with balanced meals rich in protein, magnesium, and B vitamins to support the nervous system. Gentle exercise, breathing techniques, and proper sleep routines help regulate stress hormones,” he said, noting that replacing habits with healthier routines such as walking, breathing exercises or herbal teas can reduce stress and cravings during the transition.
Better sleep and mood within the first week,
Reduced coughing and easier breathing as lung inflammation settles,
More stable energy and digestion within 2–3 weeks,
Lower cravings for nicotine and alcohol during Ramadan,
Benefits extend to non-fasters, including improved immunity and reduced inflammation.
