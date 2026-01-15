Not fasting? UAE doctors urge a 30-day ‘Dry Month’ ahead of Ramadan

Dr Shafi noted that the safest approach is gradual reduction rather than sudden stopping, especially for heavy users.

“Cutting down quantity and frequency over 1-2 weeks before fully stopping helps prevent withdrawal headaches, anxiety, insomnia or mood swings. Hydration is crucial, along with balanced meals rich in protein, magnesium, and B vitamins to support the nervous system. Gentle exercise, breathing techniques, and proper sleep routines help regulate stress hormones,” he said, noting that replacing habits with healthier routines such as walking, breathing exercises or herbal teas can reduce stress and cravings during the transition.