Here are easy ways to make this holy month more special for you and your loved ones
Dubai: Ramadan is a month of reflection, gratitude, and giving, and sometimes it’s the small, personal gestures that make the biggest impact. Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or colleague, these DIY ideas are thoughtful, easy to create, and sure to make someone’s day a little brighter.
1. Homemade energy balls or treats
No-bake snacks like chocolate-date balls or nut bites are quick to make and perfect for ending fast. They can be made cute and by wrapping them in parchment paper with twine and would make a great gift too.
2. Decorated jar of dates
Dates are a classic Iftar treat and packaging them in small mason jars with a ribbon or label that says “Sweetness for your Iftar” adds a personal touch. It’s simple, meaningful, and instantly shareable.
3. DIY reflection kit
Create a mini journal kit with a small notebook, a pen, and a bookmark featuring Quranic verses or motivational quotes. Perfect for reflection, journaling, or prayer during the month.
4. Personalised Ramadan card
A handwritten note with a warm message or inspirational quote, decorated with stars, moons, or lanterns, is a small gesture that can totally lift someone’s spirits.
5. Positive note jar
Fill a jar with tiny notes, one for each day of Ramadan with messages like “You’re appreciated” or “Ramadan Mubarak”. It’s a daily reminder of positivity and care.
6. Ramadan Recipe Jars
Layer ingredients for a simple Iftar recipe (like soup mix, oatmeal, or spice blends) in a mason jar. Add a handwritten note with the recipe instructions. Will make for a quick and easy iftar meal to whip up.
7. Ramadan countdown calendar
Make a mini countdown using envelopes or small boxes, each with a note, sweet treat, or act of kindness to make every day of the holy month special, like a mini advent calendar for Ramadan.
8. DIY herbal tea blends
Mix dried herbs like mint, chamomile, or rose petals, and package in small sachets. Perfect for a soothing Suhoor or Iftar drink.
9. Iftar picnic kit
Put together a mini Iftar picnic set with plates, cutleries, a picnic mat, napkins, food, water and a few snacks. Choose your suited outdoor setting and end your fast with a cute little picnic with your friends and family.
10. Care Package for the Community
Put together a small bag with dates, water, or snacks for volunteers, friends, or people at the mosque. A thoughtful way to spread kindness beyond your immediate circle.
With these DIY ideas, you can make Ramadan more personal, meaningful, and full of little surprises that remind the people around you that they’re appreciated. Sometimes the best gesture is helping out. Offer to cook Iftar, run errands, or simply send a heartfelt message letting someone know you’re thinking of them. Small acts of care mean a lot during Ramadan.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
