Don’t let poor sleep ruin your Ramadan in UAE – here’s what doctors advise

Experts reveal common sleep mistakes and how to fix them ahead of Ramadan
With Ramadan 2026 falling in the winter, fasting hours in the UAE will be shorter, making the fast physically easier for many. But doctors told Gulf News that one major challenge remains: disrupted sleep, a problem often overlooked.
“I frequently see patients struggling with fatigue, headaches, low mood and poor concentration during Ramadan. In many cases, the real cause is irregular sleep patterns rather than fasting itself,” said Dr Mahejabeen Mohammed Abdul Hameed, Specialist in Family Medicine at NMC Royal Family Medical Centre in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. “With a few practical adjustments, it’s possible to maintain steady energy levels and protect both physical and mental well-being throughout the month.”
She warned against making drastic changes to sleep routines at the start of Ramadan. “Your body operates on a circadian rhythm, and sudden shifts in sleep timing can lead to exhaustion, poor focus and mood fluctuations,” Dr Mahejabeen said.
“Instead, start adjusting your bedtime and wake-up time by 15 to 30 minutes each day a few days before Ramadan. This helps your body adapt naturally to earlier suhoor wake ups without feeling sleep deprived.”
She recommended maintaining a core sleep block of four to six continuous hours at roughly the same time each night. “Even if you take additional naps later in the day, this stable anchor supports hormonal balance, metabolism, and physical recovery,” she said.
Light exposure also plays a key role.
“Bright light after waking promotes alertness, while dim lighting in the evening encourages melatonin release. Reducing heavy meals, late-night screen use, and stimulation before bedtime can significantly improve sleep quality. Despite split sleep schedules, adults still need about seven to eight hours of total sleep,” Dr Mahejabeen noted.
Dr Humam Schakaki, Consultant Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said people often focus heavily on diet while neglecting sleep.
“You can eat very well, but if you don’t sleep well, you’ll still feel exhausted. Irregular sleep confuses the body’s internal clock, affecting energy, mood, and appetite,” he said.
Neglecting sleep can put the body under constant stress.
“The brain struggles with focus and patience, which is why people feel irritable, foggy, or emotionally drained. Physically, poor sleep can lead to headaches, dizziness, low energy, and weaker immunity,” Dr Schakaki underlined.
A practical Ramadan sleep routine can include a main sleep after evening prayers, waking for suhoor, returning to sleep briefly if schedules allow, and adding a short daytime nap when needed.
“When used correctly, naps can improve concentration, mood, and overall energy,” Dr Mahejabeen said.
“A 20- to 30-minute power nap in the afternoon is especially helpful. However, long evening naps or naps taken late in the day often make it harder to fall asleep at night. Multiple unplanned naps may fragment the circadian rhythm and leave you feeling more tired,” she pointed out.
Dr Schakaki recommends adjusting sleep routines weeks before Ramadan.
“Small changes make a big difference. When sleep is taken seriously, fasting feels lighter, energy levels stabilise, and people can focus more on the spiritual and social aspects of Ramadan rather than just getting through the day.”
Staying awake all night socialising or scrolling on phones
Excessive screen time before bed, which exposes you to blue light and suppresses sleep hormones
Eating heavy, greasy, spicy, or fatty meals late at night
Consuming caffeine, nicotine, vaping, or energy drinks close to bedtime
Neglecting hydration between iftar and suhoor.
Prioritise sleep over late-night activities – limit phone use and socialising after evening prayers
Have lighter, balanced meals earlier in the evening to aid digestion and promote deeper sleep
Limit stimulants – avoid caffeine, nicotine, and energy drinks at least six hours before bedtime
Stay hydrated – maintain steady fluid intake between iftar and suhoor
Stick to a consistent sleep routine – even with split sleep, aim for a stable core sleep block.
