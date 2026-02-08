Don’t let poor sleep ruin your Ramadan in UAE – here’s what doctors advise

“I frequently see patients struggling with fatigue, headaches, low mood and poor concentration during Ramadan. In many cases, the real cause is irregular sleep patterns rather than fasting itself,” said Dr Mahejabeen Mohammed Abdul Hameed, Specialist in Family Medicine at NMC Royal Family Medical Centre in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. “With a few practical adjustments, it’s possible to maintain steady energy levels and protect both physical and mental well-being throughout the month.”