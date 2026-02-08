GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Don’t let poor sleep ruin your Ramadan in UAE – here’s what doctors advise

Experts reveal common sleep mistakes and how to fix them ahead of Ramadan

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shorter fasting hours, but sleep still matters: Doctors advise gradual adjustments to bedtime and wake-up routines to stay energised during Ramadan 2026 in the UAE. (Photo for representation purposes only)
Shorter fasting hours, but sleep still matters: Doctors advise gradual adjustments to bedtime and wake-up routines to stay energised during Ramadan 2026 in the UAE. (Photo for representation purposes only)
Shutterstock

With Ramadan 2026 falling in the winter, fasting hours in the UAE will be shorter, making the fast physically easier for many. But doctors told Gulf News that one major challenge remains: disrupted sleep, a problem often overlooked.

“I frequently see patients struggling with fatigue, headaches, low mood and poor concentration during Ramadan. In many cases, the real cause is irregular sleep patterns rather than fasting itself,” said Dr Mahejabeen Mohammed Abdul Hameed, Specialist in Family Medicine at NMC Royal Family Medical Centre in Mohammed Bin Zayed City. “With a few practical adjustments, it’s possible to maintain steady energy levels and protect both physical and mental well-being throughout the month.”

Gradual adjustments key

She warned against making drastic changes to sleep routines at the start of Ramadan. “Your body operates on a circadian rhythm, and sudden shifts in sleep timing can lead to exhaustion, poor focus and mood fluctuations,” Dr Mahejabeen said.

“Instead, start adjusting your bedtime and wake-up time by 15 to 30 minutes each day a few days before Ramadan. This helps your body adapt naturally to earlier suhoor wake ups without feeling sleep deprived.”

She recommended maintaining a core sleep block of four to six continuous hours at roughly the same time each night. “Even if you take additional naps later in the day, this stable anchor supports hormonal balance, metabolism, and physical recovery,” she said.

Light exposure also plays a key role.
“Bright light after waking promotes alertness, while dim lighting in the evening encourages melatonin release. Reducing heavy meals, late-night screen use, and stimulation before bedtime can significantly improve sleep quality. Despite split sleep schedules, adults still need about seven to eight hours of total sleep,” Dr Mahejabeen noted.

Sleep affects mood, energy, and immunity

Dr Humam Schakaki, Consultant Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Burjeel Medical City, said people often focus heavily on diet while neglecting sleep.

“You can eat very well, but if you don’t sleep well, you’ll still feel exhausted. Irregular sleep confuses the body’s internal clock, affecting energy, mood, and appetite,” he said.

Neglecting sleep can put the body under constant stress.

“The brain struggles with focus and patience, which is why people feel irritable, foggy, or emotionally drained. Physically, poor sleep can lead to headaches, dizziness, low energy, and weaker immunity,” Dr Schakaki underlined.

Naps: use them wisely

A practical Ramadan sleep routine can include a main sleep after evening prayers, waking for suhoor, returning to sleep briefly if schedules allow, and adding a short daytime nap when needed.

“When used correctly, naps can improve concentration, mood, and overall energy,” Dr Mahejabeen said.

“A 20- to 30-minute power nap in the afternoon is especially helpful. However, long evening naps or naps taken late in the day often make it harder to fall asleep at night. Multiple unplanned naps may fragment the circadian rhythm and leave you feeling more tired,” she pointed out.

Start preparing in advance

Dr Schakaki recommends adjusting sleep routines weeks before Ramadan.
“Small changes make a big difference. When sleep is taken seriously, fasting feels lighter, energy levels stabilise, and people can focus more on the spiritual and social aspects of Ramadan rather than just getting through the day.”

Common sleep mistakes

Staying awake all night socialising or scrolling on phones

Excessive screen time before bed, which exposes you to blue light and suppresses sleep hormones

Eating heavy, greasy, spicy, or fatty meals late at night

Consuming caffeine, nicotine, vaping, or energy drinks close to bedtime

Neglecting hydration between iftar and suhoor.

Do’s for better sleep

Prioritise sleep over late-night activities – limit phone use and socialising after evening prayers

Have lighter, balanced meals earlier in the evening to aid digestion and promote deeper sleep

Limit stimulants – avoid caffeine, nicotine, and energy drinks at least six hours before bedtime

Stay hydrated – maintain steady fluid intake between iftar and suhoor

Stick to a consistent sleep routine – even with split sleep, aim for a stable core sleep block.

Related Topics:
RamadanUAEHealth

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ramadan 2026 brings moderate fasting hours across most Arab countries and beyond

Ramadan 2026: How long Muslims will fast worldwide

3m read
Complete guide to Ramadan dos and don’ts in Dubai

Complete guide to Ramadan dos and don’ts in Dubai

4m read
Ramadan 2026 in the UAE to bring shorter fasting hours

Ramadan 2026: Why fasting hours will be shorter in UAE

2m read
UAE offices adjust for Ramadan with shorter days and more flexibility

Ramadan work rules in UAE: Less hours, more flexibility

2m read