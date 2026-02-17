Fasting hours expected to be shorter in Ramadan 2026 

From Europe to the Gulf, Ramadan hours vary widely
Dubai: More than one billion Muslims around the world are preparing to observe Ramadan 2026, with forecasts indicating that fasting hours this year will be slightly shorter than in 2025.
The length of the fast varies significantly from one country to another, depending on geography and latitude, as sunrise and sunset times differ across regions.
In the Middle East and North Africa, fasting hours are generally moderate due to their proximity to the equator, while they increase in northern countries where daylight lasts longer, and become shorter further south.
In the UAE, the first day of fasting is expected to last about 12 hours and 46 minutes, roughly 30 minutes less than the first day of Ramadan last year, which reached 13 hours and 16 minutes. The duration will gradually increase as the month progresses.
In contrast, northern regions such as parts of Russia, Greenland and Iceland are expected to record some of the longest fasting periods due to their higher latitudes.
Countries including Norway, Sweden and Finland are likely to see daily fasting exceed 16 hours, while in some far northern areas, including parts of Canada, the duration may approach 20 hours because of extended daylight.
By comparison, countries closer to the equator or located in the southern hemisphere will experience shorter fasting hours. In Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, Chile and New Zealand, fasting typically ranges between 11 and 13 hours. Tropical regions such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Kenya are expected to see relatively stable fasting hours of between 12 and 14 hours.