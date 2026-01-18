GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan

UAE Ramadan 2026: Shorter fasting hours expected as holy month shifts to winter

Fasting times will ease compared to recent years as Ramadan falls earlier in the calendar

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Ramadan 2026 in the UAE to bring shorter fasting hours
AFP

Dubai: Muslims in the UAE will observe shorter fasting hours during Ramadan in 2026, marking a noticeable shift from the longer daylight fasts of recent years.

As the holy month moves earlier in the Gregorian calendar, the time between dawn and sunset will shrink, easing the physical demands of fasting and subtly reshaping daily routines across the country.

Astronomical calculations show that Ramadan in 2026 will fall at the transition between winter and spring, when daylight hours are still relatively moderate.

As a result, fasting times in the UAE are expected to range between 12 and 14 hours, compared with much longer fasts when Ramadan coincided with peak summer months.

Why fasting hours are shorter

The change is due to Ramadan’s reliance on the lunar (Hijri) calendar, which is around 10 to 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar.

Each year, Ramadan shifts earlier by about 10 days, gradually moving through the seasons. In 2026, this places the holy month in late February and March, when sunrise occurs later and sunset arrives earlier than in summer.

Astronomers note that daylight hours will increase gradually towards the spring equinox, meaning fasting times may lengthen slightly as the month progresses, but will remain well below summer levels.

Expected fasting hours across Ramadan

Based on current projections, fasting durations are expected to follow this pattern:

  • Start of Ramadan: approximately 12 to 13 hours

  • Mid to end of Ramadan: approximately 13 to 14 hours

Slight variations are expected between emirates. Northern regions such as Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah may experience marginally longer fasting hours than Dubai and Abu Dhabi due to geographical differences.

Earlier Iftar times in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Shorter fasting days will also mean earlier Iftar timings, especially at the beginning of the month.

Dubai sunset times are expected to be:

  • Beginning of Ramadan: around 6.15pm

  • Mid-Ramadan: around 6.23pm

  • End of Ramadan: around 6.30pm

Abu Dhabi Iftar times are expected to be slightly later:

  • Beginning of Ramadan: around 6.19pm

  • Mid-Ramadan: around 6.26pm

  • End of Ramadan: around 6.33pm

Suhoor timings

Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, is expected to end between 5.00am and 5.20am at the start of Ramadan, gradually moving earlier towards the final days of the month.

When will Ramadan begin in 2026?

According to astronomical calculations published in the Hijri calendar for 1447 AH, Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, subject to the official sighting of the crescent moon by the UAE’s religious authorities.

If confirmed, the holy month is expected to last 30 days, ending on Friday, March 20, with Eid Al Fitr likely to fall on Saturday, March 21. Final dates will be confirmed closer to the time.

