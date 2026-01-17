Ramadan 2026 in UAE: How shopping, screen time, travel change after iftar

Dubai: Ramadan in the UAE is expected to begin around February 18 or 19, and this year it is arriving with measurable shifts in how residents move, shop, and structure their day. Falling in late winter, the month brings cooler evenings and shorter days, reinforcing behavioural changes that researchers say are reshaping daily routines.

Industry analysts tracking consumer behaviour say this shift is now pronounced enough to have a name. Some are referring to Ramadan 2026 as the year of a “nocturnal revival,” reflecting how activity is concentrating after dark as workdays shorten, temperatures cool, and households reorganise their routines around the night.

With the annual reduction in private-sector working hours expected again, analysts say the traditional daytime rhythm is becoming more compressed, shifting activity later into the evening.

New survey data from YouGov, based on responses from about 1,060 UAE residents in December 2025, shows people are preparing for a Ramadan defined less by travel and more by faith, family, and home-centred routines. Residents expect fewer trips, heavier grocery shopping, and longer periods spent online in the evenings, pointing to a quieter daytime economy and a stronger late-night one.

“The late-night economy has become the backbone of the month,” said a Middle East retail strategist at MEmob, which tracks footfall and mobility patterns across the Gulf. “Gyms, dessert cafés, and even padel courts are seeing peak traffic after 10pm.”

Separate analysis from mobile data firm MEmob, alongside regional digital tracking from YouGov, indicates activity is increasingly moving into late-night hours. Researchers say digital browsing and transaction volumes are peaking later than in previous years, with 24% of engagement now taking place between 2am and 4am, in the pre-suhoor period.

Movement, meanwhile, is expected to ease. Thirty-seven percent of respondents said they anticipate travelling less than usual. Exercise habits are largely expected to remain unchanged, suggesting residents are adjusting schedules rather than abandoning routines.

Changes are expected in how people use their time. Nearly three-quarters of UAE residents told YouGov they expect their religious and spiritual activities to increase during Ramadan 2026, reflecting both the devotional nature of the month and shorter working days.

Separate regional research cited by retail strategists shows 74% of UAE shoppers say brands must demonstrate social responsibility during Ramadan to earn their loyalty, highlighting the growing role of charity initiatives and community engagement.

Most Ramadan hypermarket shoppers are men, more than half are parents or guardians of children under 18, and 61% subscribe to loyalty programmes whenever offered, pointing to frequent visits and planned household provisioning. Nearly one-third say they do not rely on celebrity or influencer recommendations, suggesting purchasing decisions are driven more by price and familiarity.

Food shopping remains one of Ramadan’s most consistent activities. YouGov found that 39% of UAE residents prefer shopping at hypermarkets during the month, naming chains such as LuLu and Carrefour.

Travel is expected to decline. Grocery shopping is set to intensify. Brand choices are becoming more flexible. Digital engagement is extending later into the night.

Media consumption is also increasingly concentrated after sunset. YouGov reports that 37% of UAE residents typically use TikTok between 7pm and 10pm during Ramadan. Beyond TikTok, YouGov’s regional media data shows short-form video engagement typically rises by nearly 30% after Taraweeh prayers, as residents combine television viewing with mobile use.

For those remaining in the UAE, the hospitality sector is repositioning. Hospitality executives say hotel rates are expected to fall by nearly 50% during the first two weeks of Ramadan, encouraging local staycations.

The anticipated decline in travel is not uniform. Flight search data from travel platform Wego shows a 32% rise in early-2026 searches for “homegoing” routes, particularly to Egypt, India, Pakistan, and Jordan, indicating residents are travelling less for leisure and more to visit family.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.