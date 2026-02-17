Power of Product Display: How supermarkets transform into Ramadan destinations

“Ramadan has always been a beautiful festive season in the UAE, with supermarkets filled with families preparing for meaningful iftar gatherings. For decades, Barilla has held a special place in consumers’ hearts during this time. At Emirates Snack Foods, our focus is to ensure the brand truly stands out by offering exceptional product choices and compelling offers that inspire memorable moments around the table,” says Feda Saimua, Managing Partner, Emirates Snack Foods.