Power of Product Display: How supermarkets transform into Ramadan destinations

Brands are turning supermarket shelves into seasonal destinations to capture shoppers
For brands, Ramadan is a high-stakes season of visibility, influence, and experience. In UAE supermarkets, companies are investing in high-impact product placement to turn standard shelf space into themed Ramadan destinations that capture attention and influence buying decisions.
The strategy follows clear retail logic. During peak seasonal traffic, visibility drives conversion. Brands secure front-of-store placements, gondola-end displays, and cross-category activations to ensure shoppers can access staples, bundled solutions, and high-demand items early in their in-store journey. They position products at eye level and expand facings to strengthen brand recall at the point of decision.
Globally, seasonal retail trends show that solution-based displays outperform isolated shelving. Instead of scattering products across aisles, brands often cluster complementary items, such as rice, pasta, cooking oils, and sauces, into cohesive Ramadan zones. This set-up simplifies shopping, increases dwell time, and encourages multiple category purchases in one stop.
In the UAE, supermarkets collaborate closely with brands to implement innovative layouts. Dedicated Ramadan bays, impactful in-store placements, branded shelf strips, and bundled items guide shoppers towards high-demand staples. Value packs and essentials are strategically placed along main walkways to maximise visibility and encourage bulk purchasing.
This Ramadan, popular Italian food brand Barilla is creating engaging product placements in UAE supermarkets such as Carrefour, Lulu, Union Coop, and Géant, to catch shoppers’ eyes and inspire them to enhance their kitchen experience with its pasta ranges. Positioned with clear seasonal signage, these displays drive visibility and encourage customers to try new recipes and bundle options.
“Ramadan has always been a beautiful festive season in the UAE, with supermarkets filled with families preparing for meaningful iftar gatherings. For decades, Barilla has held a special place in consumers’ hearts during this time. At Emirates Snack Foods, our focus is to ensure the brand truly stands out by offering exceptional product choices and compelling offers that inspire memorable moments around the table,” says Feda Saimua, Managing Partner, Emirates Snack Foods.