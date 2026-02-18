OMODA&JAECOO UAE unveils 0% finance offers for up to 5 years for Ramadan

Marks first anniversary in the UAE with 3,000 sales milestone
In celebration of Ramadan, OMODA&JAECOO UAE has introduced a series of exclusive, value-driven offers across its entire line-up, marking the season with exceptional ownership benefits while commemorating its first anniversary and 3,000 sales milestone in the UAE.
Since its official market entry in February last year, the brand has achieved significant milestones that underscore its successful establishment in the UAE’s competitive automotive landscape.
Headlining the Ramadan campaign is an exceptional 0 per cent finance offer for up to five years on OMODA and JAECOO Petrol models, complemented by an Early Ramadan Cash Eideya of Dh3,000, enabling customers to drive home their preferred vehicle with unmatched financial flexibility. The offer is further enhanced with complimentary insurance, a free service contract, free window tinting, and an extended 10-year or 1 million kilometre warranty, delivering exceptional long-term value and peace of mind.
Customers opting for OMODA and JAECOO Super Hybrid System (SHS) models can benefit from a premium Ramadan ownership package that includes a two-year or 40,000-kilometre service contract, complimentary insurance, an Early Ramadan Eideya of up to Dh6,000, and an eight-year warranty combining efficiency, performance, and long-term assurance during the holy month.
Within one year of operations, OMODA&JAECOO UAE recorded an impressive over 3,000 vehicle sales, reflecting strong market demand and growing trust in the brand’s design-led, technology-driven line-up. This achievement highlights the brand’s momentum and its ability to resonate with UAE customers in a short period of time.
Over the past year, OMODA&JAECOO UAE has also focused on building meaningful brand engagement through a series of experiential activations, test drive events, and strategic partnerships, strengthening its connection with customers and key industry stakeholders. These initiatives have played a vital role in increasing brand visibility and reinforcing customer confidence.
Supporting its growth strategy, OMODA&JAECOO UAE expanded its physical footprint with the opening of six showrooms across the country, including two in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Further strengthening its presence in the emirate, the brand will open its second Dubai showroom this month at Oasis Mall, ensuring wider accessibility and an enhanced customer experience nationwide.
Building on its 3,000-customer milestone, OMODA & JAECOO UAE has also opened early bird bookings for the upcoming OMODA C7 and JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System). Customers who secure their bookings during Ramadan will gain an early bird booking reward valued at AED 6,000, priority delivery, and exclusive seasonal advantages, further strengthening the celebratory momentum of the brand’s first anniversary.
Commenting on the milestone, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu said: “As we mark our first anniversary in the UAE and prepare to welcome Ramadan, we are proud of the trust our customers have placed in us. These exclusive offers are our way of giving back, celebrating our journey so far, and welcoming new customers into the OMODA&JAECOO family.”
The Ramadan campaign, including 0 per cent finance for up to five years and exclusive Eideya rewards, is available for a limited time across all OMODA&JAECOO showrooms in the UAE.
For more information or to book a test drive, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest showroom or call 800 66632 and book your test drive now.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.