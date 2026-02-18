OMODA&JAECOO UAE unveils 0% finance offers for up to 5 years for Ramadan

Customers opting for OMODA and JAECOO Super Hybrid System (SHS) models can benefit from a premium Ramadan ownership package that includes a two-year or 40,000-kilometre service contract, complimentary insurance, an Early Ramadan Eideya of up to Dh6,000, and an eight-year warranty combining efficiency, performance, and long-term assurance during the holy month.

Strong market demand

Within one year of operations, OMODA&JAECOO UAE recorded an impressive over 3,000 vehicle sales, reflecting strong market demand and growing trust in the brand’s design-led, technology-driven line-up. This achievement highlights the brand’s momentum and its ability to resonate with UAE customers in a short period of time.

Over the past year, OMODA&JAECOO UAE has also focused on building meaningful brand engagement through a series of experiential activations, test drive events, and strategic partnerships, strengthening its connection with customers and key industry stakeholders. These initiatives have played a vital role in increasing brand visibility and reinforcing customer confidence.

Six showrooms in the UAE

Supporting its growth strategy, OMODA&JAECOO UAE expanded its physical footprint with the opening of six showrooms across the country, including two in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Further strengthening its presence in the emirate, the brand will open its second Dubai showroom this month at Oasis Mall, ensuring wider accessibility and an enhanced customer experience nationwide.

Building on its 3,000-customer milestone, OMODA & JAECOO UAE has also opened early bird bookings for the upcoming OMODA C7 and JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System). Customers who secure their bookings during Ramadan will gain an early bird booking reward valued at AED 6,000, priority delivery, and exclusive seasonal advantages, further strengthening the celebratory momentum of the brand’s first anniversary.

Limited time offers

Commenting on the milestone, OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International Chief Executive Officer Shawn Xu said: “As we mark our first anniversary in the UAE and prepare to welcome Ramadan, we are proud of the trust our customers have placed in us. These exclusive offers are our way of giving back, celebrating our journey so far, and welcoming new customers into the OMODA&JAECOO family.”

The Ramadan campaign, including 0 per cent finance for up to five years and exclusive Eideya rewards, is available for a limited time across all OMODA&JAECOO showrooms in the UAE.

For more information or to book a test drive, customers are encouraged to visit their nearest showroom or call 800 66632 and book your test drive now.