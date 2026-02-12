GOLD/FOREX
UAE to track Ramadan prices across 627 outlets, warns retailers over unjustified hikes

Ministry of Economy pledges swift action against manipulation and fake discounts

Khitam Al Amir
Authorities warned retailers against data manipulation, misleading price reporting or collusion to raise prices.

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism said it will deploy an electronic price tracking system across 627 major retail outlets ahead of Ramadan and warned markets against any unjustified price increases, while confirming strong supplies of essential goods.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, which was attended by representatives of the Higher Committee for Consumer Protection, officials said the automated system will monitor prices continuously through direct digital links with large retailers representing more than 90 per cent of domestic trade in essential consumer goods.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the UAE’s strategic stockpile is comprehensive and sufficient to ensure long-term supply, adding that markets are seeing wide availability of key goods ahead of Ramadan without the need for unjustified price rises.

The ministry said it will conduct 420 inspection visits during the fasting month in coordination with local economic departments and suppliers. The ministry had earlier held 26 meetings with major importers and distributors to secure supply flows during Ramadan.

Authorities warned retailers against data manipulation, misleading price reporting or collusion to raise prices. Officials also said discounts of 50–70 per cent advertised by some outlets will be closely monitored to ensure compliance.

