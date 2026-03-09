However, they are optimistic that even though prices may soften over the next 12 to 18 months, a steady increase in the emirate's population will be able to absorb the surplus relatively quickly.

“In our view, the most likely outcome is a mild softening overall rather than a deep correction. Price developments will differ significantly across market segments. We expect small outright price declines in the apartment segment, particularly affordable studios and one-bedroom units and in more price-sensitive areas where supply is increasing most sharply,” said Lisa Jaeger, Vice-President Senior Analyst at Moody’s Ratings.

“If Dubai’s population were to continue growing at around 6% per year, as it has over the past two years, this level of new supply could be absorbed relatively quickly. However, we expect population growth to moderate back toward more historical levels of around 3% per year. At that pace, Dubai would need closer to 40,000 new units annually to keep supply and demand broadly balanced and prices roughly stable over the longer term.”

Smaller and less experienced developers, however, face greater vulnerability. “It is also important to note that smaller, newer, and less experienced developers often do not benefit from the same level of backlog and would be more vulnerable to a slowdown in sales and prices,” she added.

“The developers we rate generally have very strong revenue backlogs, typically equivalent to two to four times their most recent annual revenue,” Jaeger said. “As a result, even if new sales were to slow sharply, we would not expect a material negative impact on revenues or credit metrics for most rated developers over the next one to two years.”

UAE banks appear structurally stronger than in previous cycles. “UAE banks’ exposure to the real estate sector is materially lower and better controlled than in previous cycles,” Paolino said. Construction and real estate now account for roughly 12% of corporate lending. Non-performing loans stand at around 2.9% with high provisioning coverage and strong capital buffers.

