Why energy, transport and tech are reshaping UAE property demand in 2026

Dubai: The UAE property market heads into 2026 from a position of strength, but the forces shaping demand are changing. The next phase will not be defined by headline launches or speculative momentum. Instead, it will be driven by where long-term capital is flowing, how people move around cities, and which sectors continue to attract jobs and residents.

Clean energy is now one of the quiet drivers of property demand. The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 targets lifting clean energy’s share of the national mix toward 50%, backed by projected investments of up to Dh600 billion by mid-century. That capital is not only building power generation capacity but also creating supporting ecosystems.

More than Dh143 billion in construction contracts awarded in early 2025 offered an early signal of that shift. The bulk of spending is tied to energy, infrastructure and digital capacity, and those investments are increasingly feeding into housing demand, commercial absorption and land values rather than sitting apart from them.

