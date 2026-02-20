Japan, Europe and CIS hotspots surge as short Eid break fuels demand
Dubai: UAE residents planning an Eid Al Fitr getaway are facing airfares that have nearly doubled from February levels, with travel agents saying prices are also 15–20 per cent higher than last Eid.
Return economy fares for travel between March 19 and 30 show sharp increases across popular destinations.
From Dubai, return tickets to London cost Dh4,075. Off-season fares to the UK capital are currently available for Dh1,837. Fares to Lisbon are Dh4,674, while fares to Osaka stand at Dh7,995. Tickets to Almaty are Dh2,901, to Bangkok Dh4,005, and to Phuket Dh4,855.
From Abu Dhabi, return fares to Amsterdam are Dh2,730, London Dh4,090, Zurich Dh3,890, Berlin Dh3,310 and Saint Petersburg Dh3,505.
Travel agents say demand has been building since early January, with many residents locking in tentative travel dates between March 19 and March 28 to maximise the break.
Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com, said Japan is seeing huge demand during the cherry blossom season towards the end of March.
“Japan is seeing huge demand because of the cherry blossom season at the end of March. However, visa appointment delays are still an issue,” he said. He added that Japan is comparatively more expensive this Eid.
“There is great demand. Compared with other destinations, Japan is slightly more expensive — about 20 per cent higher. Packages are ranging between Dh11,000 to Dh12,000 during the cherry blossom season.”
Babu said Europe is also seeing strong interest, particularly in Switzerland, Paris and the Netherlands, although Schengen visa appointment delays continue.
“Normal packages to Switzerland, Paris and the Netherlands are also seeing high demand. Schengen visa appointments for genuine tourists are getting pre-blocked. Prices are 15–20 per cent higher than last year’s Eid,” he added.
He noted that unique Far East destinations such as South Korea and Japan are popular with families and couples. Phuket and Krabi in Thailand are also seeing strong bookings due to visa-on-arrival access. Other hassle-free destinations, such as Georgia, Baku, and Almaty, remain attractive.
“Last-minute bookings will be costly. It is better to pre-plan. A lot of people planned with tentative travel dates between March 20 and 27 or 28,” he added.
He added that US demand is lower this season as it typically requires longer travel time and is not suited to a short four- or five-day break.
‘Eid travel demand is robust’
Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, said bookings and enquiries have been strong ahead of Eid, particularly for departures between March 26 and 29.
“Eid travel trends are positive. Bookings are good and enquiries are coming in, especially for departures between March 26 and 29,” he added.
He added, “Airfare, as usual, is very high.”
Ahmed said demand remains strong for CIS countries, and that some travellers are opting for guaranteed appointment packages for visa destinations.
He also pointed to a new trend: cruise holidays.
“There is a new trend — the Aroya cruise, a halal cruise. We already have 18 confirmed bookings. There is high demand for cruises.”
He said India is also a key market, with many in the business community taking a five-day leave and combining Eid with school holidays. Tour operators have blocked seats for multiple destinations as part of Eid packages.
TP Sudheesh, General Manager in Deira, said the short holiday period is influencing travel choices.
“It’s a very short leave. Schools are closing on March 1. Many families prefer to travel to their home country for longer holidays of around 20 days, rather than short tourist breaks.”
He added that while some destinations are seeing strong bookings, others are moderate.
“Visa-free CIS countries are seeing moderate demand, but Armenia is a very high-demand destination.”
He said Far East destinations such as Vietnam, Bali, Thailand and Malaysia continue to see consistent demand.
Sudheesh also noted that fares from India to the UAE are particularly high between the third week of March and April 10 due to school summer holidays in India.
With tensions in the region, some travellers are aware that potential airspace closures could lead to delays or cancellations if the situation escalates. “There is no serious major apprehension about geopolitics, but it is in people’s minds,” he added.
For now, however, the biggest shock for many UAE residents remains the price of flying during the festive break — with airfares significantly higher than both February levels and last year’s Eid period.